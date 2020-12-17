Himachal Panchayat Election: announcement of city council and nagar panchayat elections in Himachal, know dates

Himachal Panchayat Election: Panchayat elections have been announced in Himachal Pradesh. On Thursday, the State Election Commission has issued a notification regarding city council and city elections. Election dates have not yet been announced for the Gram Panchayat elections. Currently, candidates for the city council and city elections will be able to file nominations on December 24, 26 and 28. Also Read – Yogi government bringing new standards on panchayat elections, two children and education will be compulsory?

Along with this, the nomination papers of the candidates will be examined on 29 December and nomination can be withdrawn on 31 December. The final list of candidates who will contest the election on this day will also be released. These elections will be done through EVM machines.

Voting will be done on January 10, election process will be completed by January 12

The list of polling booths will be released by the State Election Commission by 24 December. Polling will be held from 8 to 4 in the morning on 10 January 2021 and results will be announced after that. The entire process of panchayat elections will be completed by January 12, 2021.

In this regard, a notification has been issued by Surjit Singh Rathore, Secretary, State Election Commission. As soon as the election notification is issued, the State Model Election Code of Conduct has been implemented.

Elections will be held for 21384 wards of 3615 panchayats.

Himachal will have elections for 21384 wards of 3615 panchayats. 412 new panchayats have been formed. A total of 23 panchayats have been included in the new municipal corporations, city councils and nagar panchayats. In Panchayats, 3615 heads and deputy heads will be elected. Kangra has the highest number of 4785 wards.

Apart from this, there are 3271 wards in Mandi, 2304 in Shimla, 1771 in Chamba, 1555 in Una, 1524 in Una, 1524 in Solan, 1601 in Sirmour, 1430 in Hamirpur, 1387 in Kullu, 1140 in Bilaspur, 389 in Kinnaur and 227 in Lahaul-Spiti. . Elections will be held in a total of 1792 wards of the Panchayat Samiti.