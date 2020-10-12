Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur became Corona positive, tweeted himself information

Corona’s havoc in the country is increasing. In India, more than 71 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh 9 thousand have been killed so far. Meanwhile, all the people in general are coming in the grip of Corona. Apart from Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Ministers and Ministers of many states have been victims of Corona infection so far and have recovered from it. The latest case is that of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. Jayaram Thakur has become infected with Coronavirus. Also Read – India moving towards victory in the fight against Covid-19, the graph of active cases is decreasing, but the next few months …

A few days ago, due to contact with a corona positive person, I was quarantined at my residence for the past one week, due to some symptoms of corona from last two days, I got a corona test done today, which has been reported positive.

I am isolated in my official residence on the advice of doctors.

– Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 12, 2020

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur gave this information by tweeting. He said that he had come in contact with an infected person last week, after which he was in Quarantine at home. Thakur said, ‘On the advice of doctors, I am in Quarantine at my official residence.’

On the other hand, with the arrival of 66,732 new cases of Kovid-19 in the country, the total number of infected people has crossed 71 lakh. While the number of people recovering from the disease has increased to 61 lakh. With this, the rate of recovery of patients in the country reached 86.36 percent. According to the Health Ministry data, the total number of cases of Kovid-19 has increased to 71,20,538. Due to 816 more deaths due to infection in one day, the number of people who lost their lives to this epidemic reached 1,09,150. The number of patients under Kovid-19 remained below nine lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

Let us know that the cases of Kovid-19 in India crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It crossed the 50 lakh mark on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September and 70 lakh on 11 October.

