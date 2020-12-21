Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Chunav Date: Himachal Pradesh Panchayat elections to be held in January, nomination papers can be filed by 31 December

Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Chunav date 2021: Panchayat elections will be held in Himachal Pradesh in three phases next month. The State Election Commissioner gave this information on Monday. While issuing election notification, State Election Commissioner Parthasarathi Mitra said that Panchayati Raj Institute elections will be held on 17, 19 and 21 January. Also Read – Love Jihad: Now the law against ‘forced conversion’ comes into force in Himachal Pradesh, may be sentenced to seven years

He said that from December 31 to January 2, nomination papers can be filed from eleven am to three pm. The nomination papers will be examined on January 4. On January 6, nominations can be withdrawn from 10 am to 3 pm.

Votes will be counted for the ward member, the 'Deputy Prime Minister' and the head of the Gram Panchayat shortly after the completion of the voting. But the counting of votes for the members of the Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad will be on 22 January.

According to Mitra, the election process will be completed on January 23. Earlier on December 17, the State Election Commissioner had said that elections to the Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Panchayat in the state would be held on January 10.