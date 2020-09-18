Himachal Pradesh School reopen: Schools from Monday to Class 9-12 will reopen in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh School reopen: Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from class nine to 12th from Monday after being closed for almost six months due to corona virus epidemic. An official spokesman said that a decision in this regard was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday evening. Also Read – Delhi HC orders students to give mobile-laptops, Internet packs for online classes

After the outbreak of the deadly virus, all educational institutions in the state were closed in March. According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the cabinet has given permission to open all educational institutions outside the prohibited areas in the state from 21 September.

He said that these schools will be opened in the presence of 50 percent teachers, non-teaching staff and 50 percent students from class nine to class 12. Students will come to school voluntarily. The spokesman said that for this, written consent of the parents or guardians of the students is mandatory.

