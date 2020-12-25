Himachal: Rohru catastrophic fire burns entire village, more than a dozen families become homeless

Rohru fire: Due to a huge fire in a village of Rohru in Himachal Pradesh, the whole village was gutted. Late Friday fire broke out in Baghi village of Lowerkoti area of ​​Rohru tehsil. The fire was so severe that almost the entire village was gutted. Also Read – Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Chunav Date: Himachal Pradesh Panchayat elections to be held in January, nomination papers can be filed by 31 December

According to the information, more than a dozen houses have been burnt by the fire. At the same time, 12 to 13 families have been rendered homeless in this fierce fire. However, soon after receiving the information of the fire, the local administration and fire department teams left for the spot. According to the latest information, efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. Also Read – Love Jihad: Now the law against ‘forced conversion’ comes into force in Himachal Pradesh, may be sentenced to seven years



https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/WhatsApp-Video-2020-12-25-at-10.40.39-PM.mp4

After burning the house, now the victims have started worrying about winter. Also Read – Fire Breaks Out in Jalpaiguri: West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri Market, 150 shops burst in flames

In this fire, 13 houses have been completely burnt and 04 houses have been partially burnt. The good news at the moment is that the fire has been controlled and the local administration is present on the podium under the leadership of SDM Rohru. The loss is being reviewed and relief funds and other assistance is being provided to the affected families.

According to reports, SDM Rohru (SDM Rohru) Babu Ram Sharma and DSP Sunil Negi have also taken relief and rescue operations with full administrative staff. The administration is providing immediate relief to the homeless people.