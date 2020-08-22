HINAPIA Members Write To Fans Following Disbandment

Members of HINAPIA have written to followers after the August 21 information of the group’s disbandment.

Minkyeung wrote on Instagram,

Hey, that is Kim Minkyeung. We determined that it could be tough to proceed to keep up the group based mostly on the company’s latest inside circumstances, and so after ample dialogue with the corporate, all the members’ contracts have been terminated. I sincerely thank the OSR household who made the group HINAPIA and labored onerous for us till the tip. And greater than something, I’ve a heavy coronary heart as a result of it appears I’m all the time solely giving dangerous information to the followers who’re all the time so loving and supportive. I used to be pleased to have the ability to be on stage throughout that point, and I used to be pleased to have the ability to be along with followers. It is a new begin for me and never the tip. I’m going to return and present my higher self so I hope you’ll watch over me and assist our members’ futures too. To all of the individuals who gave a lot undeserved love throughout that point, I’m very sorry and grateful.

Gyeongwon wrote:

Hey, that is Kang Gyeongwon. To the followers who supported us and waited, I’m sorry and thanks.

I’ll see you sooner or later and present my higher self.

Thanks.

Eunwoo shared a photograph of the 5 members collectively and wrote a message for followers.

She wrote:

Everybody, don’t be too unhappy! I used to be pleased to have the ability to expertise working as a singer too and making treasured relationships as a part of my lengthy life.

Simply because this has ended doesn’t imply my life has ended too, so I’m going to work tougher.

I believe it’s pure to undergo some or different expertise in life, so I don’t wish to assume negatively about it. Isn’t this why they are saying that life is a rollercoaster?!

That is the tip for HINAPIA’s Jung Eunwoo, however that is simply the beginning for Jung Eunwoo, so I’m going to work onerous.

Additionally there was an article headline the place a reporter had written the phrases ‘unfortunate destiny’ however I don’t assume like that! I’m not unfortunate in any respect…

Anyway, everybody!!!

I’ve been so, so grateful.

I’m going to maintain this as such a treasured reminiscence as a result of I acquired a lot love that I puzzled if it was okay for me to be so cherished. Thanks.

Yaebin posted a letter to followers and a bunch picture in her Instagram tales. She wrote:

I’m penning this to specific my emotions to everybody who should have been shocked by the sudden information. First, I wasn’t capable of fulfill my promise to repay all of the assist and love from our longtime followers who’ve watched over us and cheered us on since our PRISTIN days earlier than HINAPIA, and as soon as once more we’ve needed to convey the information of our disbandment, so I’m additionally so upset and remorseful about that. Nonetheless, I’m decided to maintain working tougher till the day, which can sometime positively come, that I’m capable of fulfill that promise. And to the followers who cherished and cherished HINAPIA, though my coronary heart aches over the truth that we’ll not have probabilities to point out how we’re enhancing, I wish to let you know that we’re solely aside quickly and we’re all the time collectively in our hearts. Due to a number of tough conditions throughout the firm, it was determined that our promotions may not proceed, and I hope that our followers who’ve been interested by how we’re doing shall be understanding. Our promotions collectively had been brief, however I’ll bear in mind all the individuals who cherished HINAPIA. And though I can’t know the longer term, I’m going to work onerous and present you higher sides of myself in order that the recollections of all of the followers who cherished and cherished us gained’t fade. So I hope you’ll proceed to assist our members as we go on separate paths and assist myself who’s sharing this information with you. And eventually, I finish this by expressing to you as soon as once more how grateful I used to be on your love.



Yaebin additionally posted a photograph of the members with the caption, “I laughed rather a lot, I used to be actually pleased, and it was wonderful. That’s adequate.”

Bada wrote:

Hey. That is Kim Bada.

First, I’m sorry for conveying dangerous information to our followers. I had enjoyable on stage with my members whereas being a singer, and I used to be actually pleased to have the ability to meet followers whereas selling. Thanks to the OSR workers who made me capable of stand on stage as a singer and I’ll attempt to see followers sooner or later and present a great facet of myself. I used to be missing and inexperienced, and thanks to all of the followers who cherished and supported even that a part of me.

