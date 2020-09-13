Hindi Diwas 2020: Corona overshadowed even on Hindi Day, Official Language Department will not celebrate this special day

new Delhi: Due to the threat of Corona Virus, Hindi Diwas (Hindi Diwas) ceremony will not be organized on 14 September this year by the Department of Official Language of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, Home Minister Amit Shah will give a message to the countrymen on Hindi day at 10:30 in the morning. According to the information released by the Department of Official Language, the awards to be given on Hindi Day have been announced. Also Read – Post Covid Care Advisory: Eat Giloy and Chyawanprash during the Corona period, new protocols issued by the Ministry of Health

Due to the odd circumstances arising due to Kovid-19, Hindi Day celebrations are not being organized this year. The Hindi language was given the status of official language by the Constituent Assembly on 14 September 1949, for which Hindi Day is celebrated on 14 September every year. On this important occasion Rajbhasha Kirti and Rajbhasha Gaurav Awards are given by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for outstanding work in Central Government Offices, Ministries, Undertakings and Banks etc.

This time due to the threat of Corona, there will be no Hindi Day celebrations. Earlier awards were distributed in this ceremony itself. Home Minister Amit Shah will address the countrymen on 14 September at 10.30 am to celebrate Hindi Day.