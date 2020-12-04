Hindu girl was getting married to Muslim girl in UP, police stopped citing law

Lucknow: The police stopped the marriage of a Hindu woman and a Muslim youth in the mercury area of ​​Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow. No FIR has been filed in this case. Also Read – Love Jihad: Petition filed in Supreme Court against ‘Love Jihad’ Ordinance of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, this argument given

ACP (South) Suresh Chandra Rawat said on Friday, “The police had received such information that inter-religious marriages are taking place in Duda Colony of Para area on Wednesday. When the police team reached there, it was found that preparations were being made for the wedding. Police asked both the families to complete necessary legal action for the marriage, on which the family agrees.

Gone

ACP South Rawat said that in the chemistry of PG Raina Gupta (22) and by profession, pharmacist Mohammad Asif (24) was getting married. The police called both the families to the Para Police Station and informed them about Uttar Pradesh Laws Unlawful Religion Prohibition Ordinance, 2020. The police of Para area have not registered any FIR in this case, as both the families agreed to postpone the marriage.

Under the Prohibition of Unlawful Religion Prohibition Ordinance, 2020, such conversion has been brought under the category of crime, which is being done to get married by deceit, fraud, seduction, coercion or wrongful influence. A provision has been made to put it in the category of non-bailable cognizable offense and to make the trial related to it in the court of first class magistrate.

Explain that for violation of the ordinance, a provision of imprisonment for a minimum of one year and maximum of five years and a fine of Rs 15,000. There is a provision of imprisonment ranging from three years to 10 years and a fine of Rs 25,000 in the case of a minor girl, woman belonging to a scheduled caste or a scheduled tribe. Apart from this, a provision has been made for imprisonment for a maximum of 10 years and a fine of Rs 50,000 in connection with mass conversion.

Those wishing to convert to the ordinance will have to inform the district officer in a prescribed format two months in advance. If allowed, they will be able to convert. For this violation, a sentence of imprisonment for six months to three years and a fine of Rs 10,000 has been fixed.