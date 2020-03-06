General News

Hip hop museum to open in its birthplace in the Bronx

March 6, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Leisure

Hip hop – the track, dance, paintings and mannequin phenomenon that went from robust streets into fancy suites in 5 a very long time – is getting its private museum in its birthplace inside the Bronx, New York.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment