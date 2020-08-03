Hipgnosis Acquires Barry Manilow Song Catalog

Veteran supervisor and recording government Merck Mercuriadis’ Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. is including the Barry Manilow catalog to its $1 billion-plus portfolio.

Manilow, a Grammy, Tony and Emmy winner, is among the many most profitable recording artists of the 1970s and 1980s with 50 Prime 40 singles to his title. Manilow’s profession has continued to flourish within the many years since as a dwell performer.

Hipgnosis Song Fund already controls roughly 12,000 songs, starting from Rihanna’s “Umbrellas” to Al Inexperienced’s “Let’s Keep Collectively” and the Eurythmics’ “Candy Goals,” representing $1 billion in acquisitions after its July 2018 IPO on the London Inventory Trade efficiently raised $265 million. Mercuriadis boasted of getting made “60 offers prior to now 21 months” in April, buying music publishing catalogs by the likes of Tough Stewart, Richie Sambora, Benny Blanco, Mark Ronson, Starrah, Poo Bear, Rodney Jerkins and others.

Stated Mercuriadis in saying the acquisition: “Barry Manilow is an Worldwide treasure. He’s an incomparable artist, songwriter, arranger, musician and performer. Within the 1970s and 80s he redefined mainstream leisure and drove it to new heights of success with actually traditional songs. From ‘Mandy’ to ‘I Write The Songs’, ‘Copacabana’ and ‘Seems Like We Made It’ he’s a type of uncommon artists that unites everybody. We’re honored to have Barry and Garry be part of the Hipgnosis Household. ”

“Merck has created a brand new sort of music firm and I’m wanting ahead to being a part of the household at The Household Music and Hipgnosis Songs,” added Manilow.

Songwriting catalogs have turn into a sizzling commodity within the final yr as deep-pocketed financiers eye their regular revenue as a sound funding, though many have criticized the mannequin for paying larger-than-market-value multiples.

Hipgnosis Songs not too long ago launched its annual report, which confirmed its revenues hovering in its first full yr of enterprise, climbing to $81 million within the 12 month interval resulted in March 2020 from round $8.9 million within the previous interval. The agency, which has been on an unprecedented acquisition binge of hit songwriter and producer catalogs — been shopping for up catalogs by hitmakers starting from Timbaland and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart to Jack Antonoff and Jeff Bhasker — started buying and selling on the London Inventory Trade in July of 2018. Between March 2019 and March 2020, the corporate spent practically $700 million to amass 42 catalogs.

Within the report, cofounder and CEO Mercuriadis notes, “Compared with the three main music firms, we’ve got achieved between 7% and 12.5% of their income on between 0.5% and 0.9% of their variety of songs.” This can be a results of the group’s extremely selective investments, which he summarizes within the report thus: “All of our songs have a confirmed monitor report and we don’t speculate on new songs whatever the previous efficiency of the songwriter, producer or artist. These confirmed hit Songs produce dependable, predictable and uncorrelated money flows that are extremely investible.”

Manilow was represented within the deal by supervisor Garry Kief and lawyer Doug Davis at The Davis Agency.