Hipgnosis Songs Acquires 70% of Mark Ronson’s Publishing Catalog – Variety

Even in a pandemic, Hipgnosis Songs continues its acquisition spree of main music-publishing catalogs. The corporate, which was based simply two years in the past, has purchased up catalogs by hitmakers starting from Timbaland and the Chainsmokers to Jack Antonoff and Jeff Bhasker — and the newest is 70% of seven-time Grammy-and-Oscar-winning songwriter, artist and producer Mark Ronson.

Whereas he has launched 5 albums as a solo artist, Ronson is greatest recognized for his collaborations with Amy Winehouse, Girl Gaga, Adele, Lily Allen, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Queens of the Stone Age and Bruno Mars — the latter of whom sang Ronson’s 2014 smash “Uptown Funk.” That music reached No. 1 in 19 international locations together with the U.S., the place it topped the Billboard Scorching 100 for 14 consecutive weeks, and received Grammys for File of the 12 months and Finest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency.

Ronson additionally produced Amy Winehouse’s traditional 2007 album “Again to Black” and co-wrote Girl Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s 2018 hit “Shallow,” from the hit movie “A Star is Born,” which topped the singles charts in a number of international locations and received an Oscar for Finest Authentic Music and two Grammys. Ronson is represented by supervisor Brandon Creed at FullStop Administration and lawyer Michael Guido at Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar & Karalian, LLP.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder of The Household (Music) Restricted and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Restricted, stated: “Mark has been amongst essentially the most thrilling creators on the planet over the past 20 years co-writing and producing information for a very powerful artists of their time together with Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars, Girl Gaga and Dua Lipa. I’ve been an admirer ever since ‘Cease Me’ and it’s an honour welcoming him and Brandon to the Hipgnosis Household.”

Ronson stated: “I’ve recognized Merck for practically 15 years. The very first time we interacted was once I nervously and humbly requested permission to cowl [the Smiths’] ‘Cease Me’ again in 2006, again when he managed Morrissey. I used to be simply beginning out and he was very form and beneficiant with me. He was an artist’s man then and he’s an artist’s man now. I’ve all the time had monumental respect for his having such a reputable, seminal administration roster — artists I used to be actually influenced by from Nile Rodgers to Jane’s Dependancy. And that very same respect has continued with what he’s achieved with Hipgnosis. He’s acquired the catalogues of some of my favorite creatives, and I’m excited to be becoming a member of these ranks.”

Over the previous few weeks alone, Hipgnosis has introduced the acquisition of catalogs from hit songwriters Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St. Vincent), Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Harry Kinds), Savan Kotecha (Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, One Directon), Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Stormzy), Johnny McDaid (Ed Sheeran, Pink), the band Kaiser Chiefs and producer Brendan O’Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam).