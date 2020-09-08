Hipgnosis Songs Names Ted Cockle and Amy Thomson to Senior Posts

Hipgnosis Songs founder Merck Mercuriadis named Ted Cockle president and Amy Thomson as chief catalogue officer of the corporate.

Cockle was most not too long ago president of Virgin EMI within the U.Okay., which beneath his tenure managed the recorded music for artists together with Queen, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, George Michael, Justin Bieber, Emeli Sande, The Killers, Lorde and Lewis Capaldi. Beforehand, Cockle served for 10 years at Sony Music earlier than becoming a member of Common to as co-president Island Information.

Thomson is a veteran supervisor of artists together with Swedish Home Mafia, DJ Snake, Seal and others. She managed Swedish Home Mafia to the height of their success, which included a sold-out headlining live performance at New York’s Madison Sq. Backyard and a farewell tour in 2013 (they’ve since reunited), and DJ Snake throughout the time of his international 2019 smash “Taki Taki.” She additionally labored with Kanye West on the advertising and marketing of his “Yeezus” album. She closed her administration enterprise in December to concentrate on catalogue administration and designed a web-based system to assist artists discover, observe and hint their catalogs; that product will launch, together with Hipgnosis’ catalog, in 2021.

Hipgnosis Songs not too long ago launched its annual report, which confirmed its revenues hovering in its first full yr of enterprise, climbing to $81 million within the 12 month interval resulted in March 2020 from round $8.9 million within the previous interval. The agency, which has been on an unprecedented acquisition binge of hit songwriter and producer catalogs — been shopping for up catalogs by hitmakers starting from Timbaland and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart to Jack Antonoff and Jeff Bhasker — started buying and selling on the London Inventory Alternate in July of 2018. Between March 2019 and March 2020, the corporate spent practically $700 million to purchase 42 catalogs.

Mercuriadis mentioned, “It’s a testomony to the enduring music catalog that we’ve got assembled over the past two-plus years, and our songwriters, that we’ve got been ready to appeal to executives with the extraordinary expertise, pedigree and success of Ted and Amy. I’ve been very vocal about disrupting the world of conventional publishing with “Tune Administration.” In Tune Administration we actively handle our songs with nice duty to larger ranges of success. I don’t consider there’s a standard writer that has introduced collectively this degree of experience to handle its songs.”

Cockle mentioned, “Annually of my profession, I’ve witnessed how the excellence and magic of particular person songs proves to be the catalyst for streaming success, album gross sales, artist careers, crammed venues and rising market shares. Alongside Merck, Amy and the Hipgnosis workforce I’m very a lot trying ahead to assist re-establish and to assist develop the worth of those traditional songs.”

Thomson mentioned, “I genuinely love managing songs. They’re like tales to me, chapters within the lifetime of the songwriter and the affect they’ve in creating new tales for the listener. Over the past three years I grew to become obsessive about diving into the care of catalog as we see songs turn out to be pensions. The care and consideration of nurturing it for its whole life. Songs are legacies and managing them as if each was its personal artist has turn out to be a ardour and now I’ve an opportunity to work on a number of the best catalogs on earth.”