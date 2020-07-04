Hipgnosis Songs Tops $80 Million in Annual Revenue – Variety

The fast-growing Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s revenues soared in its first full 12 months of enterprise, climbing to $81 million in the 12 month interval ended in March 2020 from round $8.9 million in the previous interval. The agency, which has been on an unprecedented acquisition binge of hit songwriter and producer catalogs — been shopping for up catalogs by hitmakers starting from Timbaland and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart to Jack Antonoff and Jeff Bhasker — started buying and selling on the London Inventory Change in July of 2018. Between March 2019 and March 2020, the corporate spent almost $700 million to accumulate 42 catalogs.

Within the report, cofounder and CEO Merck Mercuriades notes, “In comparison with the three main music firms, we now have achieved between 7% and 12.5% of their income on between 0.5% and 0.9% of their variety of songs.” It is a results of the group’s extremely selective investments, which he summarizes in the report thus: “All of our songs have a confirmed monitor report and we don’t speculate on new songs whatever the previous efficiency of the songwriter, producer or artist. These confirmed hit Songs produce dependable, predictable and uncorrelated money flows that are extremely investible.”

On Thursday, the agency notified its buyers on the LSE that it’s looking for to lift almost $250 million to accumulate extra catalogs, in accordance with Music Enterprise Worldwide. It introduced in April that it secured a brand new $188 million revolving credit score facility from a syndication of seven banks, together with JP Morgan. The corporate has already invested greater than $1 billion in simply over two years.

Based in 2018 by Mercuriades and Stylish cofounder Nile Rodgers, Hipgnosis has acquired full or partial stakes in the catalogs of many songwriters who’ve loved a number of world hits, together with The Chainsmokers, The-Dream, Difficult Stewart, Poo Bear, the late Stylish co-founder Bernard Edwards, Johnta Austin and Sean Garrett. Its holdings now embrace greater than 6,000 songs value greater than $1.three billion, it advised buyers earlier this 12 months, and its latest acquisitions have pushed that quantity even larger.

Over the previous few months alone, Hipgnosis has introduced the acquisition of catalogs from hit songwriters Mark Ronson (Woman Gaga, Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse), Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St. Vincent), Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Harry Types), Savan Kotecha (Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, One Directon), Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Stormzy), Johnny McDaid (Ed Sheeran, Pink), the band Kaiser Chiefs and producer Brendan O’Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam).