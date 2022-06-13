“Hired, you will earn $300,000.” Sound too good? It was: this is how 300 almost-Coinbase employees were left in the lurch

The popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase had earned over $800 million in the last quarter of 2021 alone, which led them to plan a “broad global expansion strategy”. They even ran a successful (or failed, depending on how you look at it) TV ad during the last Superbowl. But then bitcoin started going down.

And to go down.

And to go down. So that someone thought maybe extensive expansion strategies perhaps they had been a little too optimistic. And they decided to make readjustments.

And that brings us to earlier this month, when we were telling you that the company had enacted a ‘hiring freeze’… which had led to revoke the hires of multiple candidates who had already left their previous jobs and they were counting on joining the workforce in a few days, thus leaving them stranded and unemployed.

300 employees-non-employees, some with salary offers of $300,000

Now, Motherboard magazine has published more details about this fact after interviewing several of these non-employees (who have remained anonymous so as not to lose the severance packages, too). We now know that up to 300 ‘imminent hires’ were affected by this decision: employees from Amazon and Facebook, Google and Apple, Tesla and Netflix, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, who hoped to imminently join the company led by Brian Armstrong.

The news surprised those affected (many found out earlier from the press than from Coinbase), since many of them had received assurances on numerous occasions that their offers would not be rescinded. In fact, they had received communications reaffirming the solid foundations of Coinbase, which in the past stink of “excuse not claimed, open accusation”. Those directly responsible for hiring him also claimed not to have been previously notified of Armstrong’s radical decision.

Those affected point out that, after this decision (and the lack of security it conveys), it will be much more difficult for Coinbase to attract talent

Obviously this caused a whole series of personal dramas: from those who tried to plead for reinstatement in their old jobs, to recent graduates who had long since stopped their job searches, not to mention those who had already settled in their new city of residence, coming from abroad, and faced a desperate search for a new job before their visa expired.

Many embarked on this adventure attracted not so much by their confidence in the bright future of the cryptocurrency industry, but by the hard cash: several stated that they would earn double the salary ($300,000) than at their previous job. It was an offer they couldn’t refuse (employees, not Coinbase, obviously). The lesson that some draw from this is:

“If it sounds too good to be true, it’s because it’s not true.”

On the other hand, these latest decisions have also created disagreements within the company. Allegedly, several of the current employees promoted an online petitionalready deleted, requesting that the directors responsible be fired to create this situation. Brian Armstrong did not take it particularly well when he responded to the initiative in a twitter thread.

“This is really stupid on multiple levels […] If you don’t trust the directors or CEO of a company, why are you working for that company? Quit and find someone else to work for that you do believe in!” “It’s also dumb because if you get caught, you’ll be fired, and it’s just not an effective way to get what you say you want.”

Image | Marco Verch via Flickr