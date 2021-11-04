Hironobu Sakaguchi, author of Ultimate Fable, has finished the entire content material of Ultimate Fable XIV in a month (and it’s not a couple of hours)

An MMO like Ultimate Fable XIV: A Realm Reborn it might probably take over 100 hours to finish, and that’s the reason no longer taking into consideration your ever-growing listing of enormous expansions, which upload between 50 and 100 extra hours. This does not seem to be an issue for Ultimate Fable author Hironobu Sakaguchi, who has reportedly finished Ultimate Fable XIV in a month and is already gearing up for the Endwalker growth, which comes out on November 23.

As reported via PCGamesN, Sakaguchi began enjoying Ultimate Fable XIV in overdue September and shared his growth and screenshots on Twitter. Sakaguchi best wanted 16 days to finish the bottom recreation and best two days to Heavensward. He then finished Stormblood, Shadowbringers, and the contents of the smaller patches via October 29.

Counting the bottom recreation and the 3 expansions, Sakaguchi’s collection of hours performed provides as much as round 300 hours of play in a month consistent with HowLongToBeat. Even though in accordance to a few enthusiasts, the determine may well be a lot upper because of having finished further content material of smaller patches and may even have entertained appreciating main points or just performing some job longer than standard.

Sakaguchi left Sq. Enix in 2003 in a sexy annoying state of affairs. He then based Mistwalker, which launched Blue Dragon in 2006 and extra not too long ago the iOS RPG Fantasian.

Ultimate Fable XIV: Endwalker is scheduled to release on November 23, 2021. Along with having hours upon hours of latest tale content material, the growth will even come with a number of new spaces, in addition to two new process categories.