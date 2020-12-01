Hiroyuki Sanada Joins Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Practice’

MONDAY, Nov. 30

Hiroyuki Sanada Rounds Out ‘Bullet Practice’ Solid

Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada will be a part of Brad Pitt in Sony Footage’ “Bullet Practice,” based mostly on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” in which a prepare in Tokyo is the setting for battles between criminals.

David Leitch is directing, with Kelly McCormick producing by 87North alongside Antoine Fuqua by Fuqua Movies. Zak Olkewitz wrote the script. Michael Shannon, Mas Oka, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz are additionally starring. Brittany Morrissey is the chief overseeing the undertaking for Sony Footage.

Sanada just lately starred in Zack Snyder’s “Military of the Lifeless” for Netflix and simply wrapped capturing the fantasy motion movie “Mortal Kombat.” He’ll subsequent seem in Andrew Levitas’ “Minamata,” reverse Johnny Depp. His different credit embrace HBO’s “Westworld,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Twilight Samurai.” The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Israel Movie Pageant in Los Angeles Goes On-line

The thirty fourth Israel Movie Pageant in Los Angeles might be offered completely on-line for the primary time this yr beginning on Dec. 13 by Dec. 27.

The Opening Night time Movie might be “Asia,” winner of 9 Ophir Awards together with finest movie, finest director for Ruthy Pribar, and finest supporting actress for Shira Hass. “Asia” has additionally been chosen as Israel’s official choice for the Worldwide Movie Class on the 2021 Academy Awards.

The board of administrators has chosen Meir Fenigstein, the pageant’s founder and govt director, because the recipient of its lifetime achievement award.

‘Let Him Go’ Tops Fandango Streaming Lists

“Let Him Go,” the household drama starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, is the week’s high title on Fandango’s transactional streaming providers, Vudu and FandangoNOW.

Costner and Lane star as a retired sheriff and his spouse who depart their Montana ranch to rescue their younger grandson from the clutches of a harmful household residing in the Dakotas. The Focus Options title has grossed $8.7 million in 4 weeks in theaters.

A pair of R-Rated motion comedies, Josh Duhamel’s “Buddy Video games” and “Fatman” starring Mel Gibson as an unorthodox Santa Claus, debuted close to the highest of each lists.