His Dark Materials announces star-studded panel for Comic Con At Home

BBC One epic His Dark Materials has unveiled the star-studded lineup of its panel at this summer season’s upcoming digital occasion Comic-Con At Home.

The collection debuted final 12 months and adapts Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy novels, starring Dafne Eager (Logan) as mischievous younger woman Lyra Belacqua, who has a thirst for journey.

Massive names from the principal solid will likely be reuniting for the panel on Thursday 23rd July to debate what we’ve seen up to now, in addition to the second season which is scheduled for launch earlier than the tip of the 12 months.

Eager will likely be joined by her co-stars Ruth Wilson (The Affair), Ariyon Bakare (Carnival Row), Amir Wilson (The Child Who Would Be King), Andrew Scott (Fleabag) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), in addition to author Jack Thorne and government producer Jane Tranter.

An official teaser video was posted to the US model of His Dark Materials‘ Twitter web page:

The precise time of the panel is anticipated to be revealed tomorrow with the remainder of Comic-Con At Home’s Thursday timetable. The main points for all of Wednesday’s occasions had been introduced earlier at present.

The digital occasion was set as much as change the standard mega conference in San Diego, which was not possible to carry safely this 12 months as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Massive identify stars and high-profile tasks are promised for Comic-Con At Home, that means the shortage of a bodily venue shouldn’t cease the regular provide of popular culture information we’ve come to anticipate from the annual celebration.

A second season of His Dark Materials, adapting Pullman’s second novel within the collection The Refined Knife, will air on BBC One and HBO later this 12 months.

His Dark Materials is accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer. when you’re wanting for one thing else to observe, try our TV Information.