His Dark Materials costume department volunteer to sew scrubs for hospitals

The costume department for BBC fantasy sequence His Dark Materials have swapped stitching Arctic faux-furs and snowsuits for stitching model new scrubs for medics combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

The endeavour was introduced on Dangerous Wolf TV’s official Twitter account for the TV present, with a hyperlink to the department’s Go Fund Me web page that goals to elevate cash for the supplies wanted.

“Our costume department are making scrubs for medics coping with the Covid-19 virus in hospitals,” the tweet reads. “Hyperlink beneath to donate in the direction of supplies! A heartwarming gesture from good individuals we’re proud to name colleagues and pals.”

Our costume department are making scrubs for medics coping with the Covid-19 virus in hospitals. Hyperlink beneath to donate in the direction of supplies! A heartwarming gesture from good individuals we’re proud to name colleagues and pals❤️#HelpingDressMedicshttps://t.co/WQRAB13lcz — His Dark Materials (@darkmaterials) March 28, 2020

The group makes use of the acronym ‘HDM’, the identical acronym for each His Dark Materials and the group’s identify and hashtag, #HelpDressMedics.

Whereas the coronavirus pandemic has triggered widespread disruption to the movie and TV industries, forcing manufacturing firms to push again and postpone filming, it’s understood by RadioTimes.com that His Dark Materials could also be one of many few exhibits largely unaffected by the virus – the vast majority of sequence two wrapped in December 2019, with sequence one and two filming virtually back-to-back so as to stop the younger leads from noticeably ageing.

His Dark Materials returns to BBC One in autumn 2020. Take a look at what else is on with our TVInformation.