‘His Dark Materials’ Costumers Make Scrubs for U.K. Medics Fighting Coronavirus

Costumers behind the Dangerous Wolf-produced HBO and BBC fantasy sequence “His Dark Supplies” have united to make scrubs for medical workers combating the coronavirus pandemic within the U.Ok.

The initiative, titled “Serving to Costume Medics,” brings collectively quite a lot of workers within the sequence’ costume division in Cardiff, Wales, and across the U.Ok. to sew clothes and provide the Nationwide Well being Service (NHS) hospitals closest to them.

“This could make issues faster, maintain prices down and ideally maintain any danger of contagion to a minimal,” the group stated of their fundraising assertion.

“We’re liaising with hospital workers instantly within the areas we reside and taking recommendation from them about what they want, in order that we will particularly assist them. The character of how the virus is unfold signifies that the demand for scrubs is particularly excessive.”

The group was shaped by “His Dark Supplies” costume supervisor Dulcie Scott and fundraising group members embody sequence costume designer Caroline McCall, Primetime Emmy winner for “Downton Abbey,” in addition to Fiona McCann, Ellie Munro, Jacqueline Sewry, Cathy Tate and Emma-Jane Weeks.

Launched Saturday, the group initially got down to elevate £1,500 ($1,857), however by Monday morning had collected £8,165 ($10,109).

“I’m so delighted to report that this has gone manner past any of our expectations — each in donations and in addition in gives of assist,” stated Scott. “Many extra costume makers have joined us and we’ve got been capable of order heaps extra material, make many extra scrubs (and) attain different components of the nation.”

“The primary supply of material is due at the moment. The talents of those proficient folks, alongside along with your superb generosity, will imply that by the tip of this week there can be NHS staff carrying fantastic new scrubs.”

Based mostly on the novel sequence by Philip Pullman, “His Dark Supplies” is produced by Dangerous Wolf and New Line Productions, for the BBC and HBO.

The initiative comes at a determined time for the U.Ok., which has reported greater than 19,500 coronavirus instances as of Sunday and 1,228 deaths as of Saturday. Round 20,000 former NHS workers have returned to work to assist hospitals battle the pandemic, whereas 750,000 members of the general public have additionally volunteered their providers to help the nation.