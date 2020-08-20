His Dark Materials Season 2: 6 Questions We Have After The Trailer

What Occurs In The Battle Between Will And Lord Boreal?

Talking of this probably epic battle, we all know nothing about it, nevertheless it’s one of the vital eye-catching issues concerning the trailer. Lord Boreal shouldn’t be holding again, and it looks like Will doesn’t stand an opportunity. We see Will (fortunately nonetheless alive) in a shower with a bunch of scars later within the trailer, which appears to suggest that he survives the battle. There are such a lot of questions I nonetheless have about it, like how did Lord Boreal even discover him? The place is Lyra when that is all taking place? Will each Will and Lord Boreal survive it? How early does the struggle occur within the season?

I can’t wait to see the battle and what it would imply for Will going ahead.