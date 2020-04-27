His Dark Materials season 2 promised “earlier than the end of the 12 months”

Whereas the coronavirus pandemic implies that all types of movies and TV reveals are discovering themselves delayed, some reveals have been fortunate sufficient to dodge the worst of the disruption – together with Philip Pullman adaptation His Dark Materials.

Having already filmed the majority of season two in 2019 and early 2020 (capturing again to again with the first run of episodes), it already appeared like the fantasy drama had an excellent shot at delivering new episodes later this 12 months – and now the collection’ govt producer Jane Tranter seems to have confirmed that the follow-up is nicely on its manner throughout a Twitter Q&A session known as #AskHDM.

“Publish-production is constant with attribute depth and power, however now filtered down over BlueJeans,” Tranter tweeted, revealing that the staff have been at present persevering with work through videoconferencing software program.

“However relaxation assured, season 2 is coming and shall be on air earlier than the end of the 12 months!”

Beforehand, RadioTimes.com had understood that some key scenes and pick-ups nonetheless wanted to be shot for season two earlier than the manufacturing may very well be delivered, because of scheduling conflicts throughout the preliminary filming course of.

Tranter’s assertion that the collection is on observe may recommend that the manufacturing is assured of nonetheless managing to shoot these scenes earlier than transmission (presumed to be this winter) as soon as the UK lockdown has been relaxed. Relying on the size of the scenes and the scheduling this might imply capturing on a socially-distant set, or amending them to one thing less complicated in the event that they’re too concerned to take action.

Nonetheless, nonetheless they pull it off it looks as if excellent news for followers trying ahead to His Dark Materials collection two – and if that wasn’t sufficient, Tranter and collection author Jack Thorne additionally revealed that work has already begun on adapting the third ebook of Pullman’s His Dark Materials collection The Amber Spyglass.

Yup! At present having the time of my life doing battle with this unimaginable ebook. #AskHDM https://t.co/1SpTv7Ejhi pic.twitter.com/2NTD8GsaD3 — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) April 26, 2020

“We’re about to begin creating scripts for s3 (The Amber Spyglass),” Tranter wrote, whereas Thorne tweeted out the version of the ebook he was at present working from.

“I’m at present having the time of my life doing battle with this unimaginable ebook,” he stated.

Clearly the future’s vibrant – and barely amber – on the subject of His Dark Materials.

His Dark Materials will return to BBC One in late 2020