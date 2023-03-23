His Dark Materials Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

The popular fantasy drama TV show His Dark Materials Season 4 is based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of books of the same name. It is made by Bad Wolf Productions and New Line Productions for BBC One and HBO. HBO handles the international distribution of the show. The story of the show is about an orphan named Lyra, who is played by Dafne Keen. Lyra looks for a friend who has gone missing and finds a plan to kidnap her that involves an invisible cosmic substance called Dust.

The first season started airing on November 3, 2019, the second on November 8, 2020, and the third on December 5, 2022. Seven episodes of season 2 of His Dark Materials premiered on November 8, 2020. Fans of His Dark Materials are very happy that there will be a fourth season and want to understand more about it. We know how excited you are, so here is everything you need to know about the fourth season of His Dark Materials.

His Dark Materials Season 4 Renewal Status

There won’t be a His Dark Materials season 4, but there is room to continue Lyra’s story. Even though it probably wouldn’t be the same show, a direct sequel (or sequels) could be set in the same world. Philip Pullman has written two books about Lyra and Pan’s lives after His Dark Materials. In Lyra’s Oxford, which takes place two years after The Amber Spyglass, Lyra has to deal with a witch whose son died in The Amber Spyglass’ war.

Then there’s The Secret Commonwealth, which is the second book in the planned Book of Dust trilogy. It takes place 10 years after the end of His Dark Materials and follows Lyra as she goes to school at St. Sophia’s College, Oxford. No one knows for sure if they will occur, but the end of His Dark Materials season 3 hints at “another story,” which at least leaves the door open. Radio Times also reported that producer Jane Tranter said she is “really keen to do The Book of Dust.” That wouldn’t happen, though, until Pullman completed the third book, which isn’t likely to happen until late 2023. Taking scheduling and production into account, it probably wouldn’t happen until at least 2025.

What is His Dark Materials Season 3 about?

If you haven’t read the books, the story here is about Lyra and Will being thrown right into the middle of the action as Asriel plans to call on Metatron, a figure from the Angelic Authority. He wants to fight this spirit-like being and get as many other races on his side as he possibly can.

While this is going on, Lyra doesn’t know it, but she ends up fulfilling her destiny by going on a dangerous quest with Mrs. Coulter, who becomes a much more interesting and well-rounded character this year. The story builds up to a few dramatic last chapters that end this book on a high note. They tie up all the loose ends of the plot and do a good job of ending Lyra and Will’s stories on a sad note.

His Dark Materials Season 4 Cast

We won’t know who will be in season four until it actually starts. Still, we’d hope to see our favorite actors and actresses in any sequels. So, to sum up:

Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua

Amir Wilson as Will Parry

Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter

James McAvoy as Lord Asriel Belacqua

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby

Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala

Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi

Simone Kirby as Mary Malone

Will Keen as Father MacPhail

Kit Connor as Lyra’s daemon Pan

His Dark Materials Season 4 Storyline

Disney has decided not to make a fourth season of the show. We don’t know much about the plot of season 4 of His Dark Materials, so we can only make some assumptions about it. But we can expect that the next season will pick up the plot right where the last one left off.

Where can I watch His Dark Materials?

The series will be shown on HBO in the United States, and it will be accessible via stream in 4K on HBO Max because it was made specifically for the digital streaming service.

Will there be His Dark Materials spinoffs?

If The Book of Dust was turned into a movie, it would be a bigger His Dark Materials spinoff. In the second book, Lyra is an important character, but in the first, La Belle Sauvage, she is just a baby. In the first scene of His Dark Materials Season 2, Baby Lyra is left at Jordan College during a flood. This scene is based on La Belle Sauvage. From then on, the book is about a young boy named Malcolm Polstead, who tries to keep her safe from evil forces. That could give The Book of Dust show a clear plot line, and with a third book planned, it could be another three-season show.

Another prospect for a His Dark Materials spinoff is an adaptation of Once Upon a Time in the North, a novella written by Philip Pullman that provides a prequel to the main series. Instead of Lyra, this is about Lee Scorseby and Iorek Byrnison’s first meeting and how they became friends and worked together. There isn’t enough for a whole series, but the BBC and HBO could make a fun His Dark Materials special if they wanted to learn more about this world.

His Dark Materials Season 4 Release Date

Bad Wolf, New Line Productions, and Scholastic Studios have announced that the first season of His Dark Materials will start on November 3, 2019, and the date has been set. There were eight episodes in each season. The second season of the show came out on December 5, 2022, which was also the date of the season.

The answer to whether or not His Dark Materials will have a fourth season has not been given yet. It still needs to be confirmed whether or not it will be renewed. Also, the show hasn’t been given the official go-ahead by the studio that makes it. Even so, the show’s creators have said they would like to continue it for a season 4 and have already talked about possible plots.

His Dark Materials Season 3 Rating

Critics were mostly positive about the third season. On Rotten Tomatoes, 14 critics gave the final series an average score of 7.30/10, which means that 86% of them liked it. The website’s critical consensus says, “His Dark Materials’ final episode gives viewers a heart-wrenching ending that fits this faithful adaptation.” According to feedback from 11 critics, the series has a rating of 76 out of 100 on Metacritic, which means it has “generally favorable reviews.”