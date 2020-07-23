His Dark Supplies: Terence Stamp, Simone Kirby and Jade Anouka join BBC drama

BBC fantasy drama His Dark Supplies has added a smattering of latest actors to its ranks for the upcoming second season, with Terence Stamp, Simone Kirby and Jade Anouka set to join the Philip Pullman adaptation when it returns this autumn.

Stamp, greatest identified for his roles within the authentic Superman films will play Giacomo Paradisi, described by producers Dangerous Wolf as “the bearer of the Refined Knife who lives within the Tower of the Angels in Cittàgazze”.

With out giving an excessive amount of away Paradisi can be a well-recognized character to followers of Pullman’s authentic novel The Refined Knife (which His Dark Supplies’ second season relies on), and will share key scenes with Amir Wilson’s major character Will Parry.

Peaky Blinders star Kirby, in the meantime, will play Dr Mary Malone, a scientist from “our” world who research darkish matter and finally ends up a key ally for heroes Lyra (Dafne Eager) and Will, in addition to a significant character in her personal proper in third guide The Amber Spyglass.

And eventually, Jade Anouka (Trauma, Cleansing Up) will play a personality presumably much less acquainted to followers of the books – witch-queen Ruta Skadi, who performs a small function in Pullman’s authentic texts however could have an prolonged look within the TV adaptation. In a launch Ruta Skadi is described as “a witch Queen, who joins forces with Serafina Pekkala (Ruta Gedmintas) towards the Magisterium.”

All three can be becoming a member of regulars Dafne Eager, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariyon Bakare, newcomer Andrew Scott and many others for the eagerly-anticipated His Dark Supplies season two, which is at the moment set to reach on the BBC this autumn.

A brief blurb for the brand new episodes reads:

On the finish of season one Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) opened a bridge to a brand new world, and, distraught over the dying of her greatest pal, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown.

In season two we discover Lyra in an odd and mysterious deserted metropolis – Cittàgazze – the place she meets Will, the boy first seen in our world in season one – who’s additionally operating from a troubled previous.

And followers eager for extra info are in luck, with the forged of the collection set to disclose extra particulars about His Dark Supplies season two throughout a particular Comedian-Con @ Residence panel beginning at 9pm BST (1pm PT) and streaming without cost on-line.

In different phrases, these new characters may simply be the tip of the iceberg. Or at the least the tip of an armoured ice bear…

His Dark Supplies returns to BBC One and HBO in autumn 2020 – check out what else is on with our TV Information