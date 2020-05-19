‘His Dark Supplies’ Writer Jack Thorne Turns to Disabled Civil Rights – Variety

“His Dark Supplies” author Jack Thorne has partnered with actor-turned-writer Genevieve Barr to create a factual drama for BBC Two primarily based on the true story in regards to the marketing campaign for disabled civil rights in Britain.

With a working title of “Independence Day? How Disabled Rights Had been Received,” the 60-minute movie centres on the individuals behind a marketing campaign of direct motion for incapacity rights.

The movie enters the story by way of the eyes of Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth (pictured), two disabled cabaret performers who met in 1989 and went on to turn into the driving pressure behind DAN (Direct Motion Community).

Their incendiary ‘Piss on Pity’ protest slogan helped to re-frame the talk round incapacity rights within the U.Ok., whereas their spontaneous pickets shut down cinemas, eating places, stations and even the London underground, till their rights have been enshrined into legislation.

The one-off drama is being made by Endemol Shine Group-backed Dragonfly Movie and TV and One Shoe Movies.

With credit together with “Kiri” and “Nationwide Treasure,” Thorne is certainly one of Britain’s main writers. Actor and author Barr’s credit embrace “The Accident,” “The Silence” and “The Fades.”

Thorne mentioned: “DAN modified the world by way of their actions, and so they have by no means been correctly celebrated for it. On this movie we would like to try this in a method that lauds their true punk spirit.”

Barr added: “DAN created alternatives and rights for thus many people disabled and to give you the option to say thanks on this artistic method is actually particular.”

“Independence Day? How Disabled Rights Had been Received” was commissioned by Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two. The BBC commissioning editor is Abigail Priddle.

Government producers embrace Richard Bond, Tom Pullen and Jack Thorne.