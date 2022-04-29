his director gets tough on toxicity in PVP

Final Fantasy XIV has long been considered one of the online games with one of the friendliest and most positive communities on the scene. Unfortunately this Is not always that wayand there are always those who are willing to break this myth.

Two weeks ago Square Enix released patch 6.1, which, in addition to more story content and new raids, brought with it a lot of changes to the game’s PVP, something that desperately needed. In addition to extensive changes to the skill system, this patch added a new 5v5 game mode: Crystaline Conflict. And, well, this is where the conflict begins.

In a recent statement, the game’s director and producer, Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P to friends), wanted to speak directly to players about the behaviors that have been observed since the game’s PVP revival. “I would like to thank you for your interest in Crystaline Conflict […] However, we are getting a unprecedented number of complaints regarding uncooperative/lethargic players or provocative behavior during matches,” says the Japanese developer.

Yoshida warns that behaviors such as being AFK, shoot fireworks Defeating an enemy, using emotes like sweeping, spamming chat commands to harass your teammates, and more can result in 3-20 day bans. Also, there are users who could receive permanent bans if they commit serious infractions.

On the other hand, it also asks the community to think carefully before reporting a player, as the volume of complaints they are having is almost immeasurable. PVP has always been one of the weak points of the title that failed to attract the community, and it is seen that this renewed interest has brought one lime and one sand to the Japanese team. You know, if you’re frustrated in these modes, think twice before you act. Yoshida doesn’t hang out with little girls anymore.