His historical numbers, the viral photo of the end and a phrase that anticipates his goodbye: what Julián Álvarez’s consecration game left

Julián Álvarez lived a dream night by scoring six goals and achieve an unprecedented mark in the history of River Plate. In addition, the Spider had never scored more than four goals in the same game and thanks to these six, he was only four away from catching up with Rafael Santos Borré in the race for top scorer in the Marcelo Gallardo era.

“I think the whole team played a great game. We needed a win like this to finish the group stage in a good way and that’s very important.” were the first words of the native of Calchín, Córdoba.

Regarding the historic 8-1 win against Alianza Lima, he added: “We always try to give our best, play our game, whatever the competition. We won the group stage and we hope to continue like this in the round of 16 because the Libertadores is a great goal for us”.

The 22-year-old striker spends his last games at River Plate, since after the round of 16 of the Cup he will have to join Manchester City. “I am very happy, trying to enjoy every minute. She has a great time here, where I always had fun and you feel the love of all the people. It is a pampering to the soul, I am happy for all this that is happening to me, “he acknowledged.

At the end of the match, River Plate joked with the two balls that Julián Álvarez won, product of his double hat-trick. It is worth remembering that the 22-year-old striker is playing his last games with the millionaire’s shirt, since Manchester City bought him and loaned him to the Núñez institution until the middle of this year.

This does not mean that Julián Álvarez does not continue to play each game with the same dedication as always. Therefore, it should not be ruled out that the Araña reaches or even exceeds the great mark of Rafael Santos Borré in River Plate. The Colombian has accumulated 55 goals and is the historical scorer of the Marcelo Gallardo era.

However, with the six goals tonight, the man from Cordoba reached 51 victories (36 with his right leg, 11 with his left foot and 4 with his head) in 115 official matches with the red band and He was only four away from reaching the coffee grower. Behind, completes the podium Lucas Alario with 41 goals in 82 games.

Julián Álvarez, River Plate’s record scorer

Álvarez, 22, beat Luis María Rongo (1939), Leopoldo Luque (1976) and Ignacio Scocco (2017), who had scored five goals in the same game for the Núñez club. Rongo converted them on April 23, 1939 in the 8-0 against Ferro; Luque did it on February 22, 1976 in the 5-1 against San Lorenzo and Scocco scored them on September 21, 2017 in the 8-0 against Jorge Wilstermann from Bolivia, for Copa Libertadores.

In addition to reaching 51 goals in River (the top scorer in the club’s history is Ángel Labruna with 317) and being 4 behind Colombian Rafael Santos Borré (55), top scorer in Marcelo Gallardo’s management as DT, in Copa Libertadores, the “Spider” equaled Juan Carlos Sánchez, from Blooming, from Bolivia, the first footballer to score six goals in the same game.

