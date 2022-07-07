His parents kicked him out of the house, he slept rough, and now he’s the CEO of a $1.4 billion tech company. And all thanks to mathematics

Taihei Kobayashi is a Japanese entrepreneur, CEO of the company he founded: Sun* (read ‘Sun Asterisk’, nothing to do with the company that developed Java). Today, Sun* is a large multi-billion dollar company with a presence in both the Japanese and Vietnamese markets, dedicated to supporting small startups seeking to gain a foothold in the market.

However, just a few years ago no one could have imagined that this would be Kobayashi’s life. Not when I was a homeless teenager wandering around sleeping in parks..





There you have the door…

Kobayashi was born in Tokyo in 1983. Due to his Remarkable math skills, his parents sent him to a prestigious high school, the Waseda Jitsugyo. But at the age of 17, Kobayashi decided to drop out before graduation to start a career as a musician with his band.

So his parents, disappointed, kicked out of the house, and Kobayashi spent a year and a half sleeping on the streets from the Shinjuku and Shibuya districts while playing with his band during the day. Until, at the age of 19, the manager of a music club offered him work and accommodation at her club, which became her home for the next 6 years.

Determined to change his life, after spending some time earning money selling records online, he came across a job advertisement that claimed not to require any prior qualifications or experience: I just had to pass an exam. 6 hours. On math skills and logical thinking.

And so, at the age of 27, he became in programmer of the Japanese company Interprism. Although before that he had to pass a stage of software engineering training at the hands of his instructor, Makoto Hirai.

Hirai and Kobayashi became friends and, chatting, they came to the conclusion that, while many developers were good at programming, only a few of them had a business model in mind that they could pull off. So, after two and a half years at Interprism, in the summer of 2012, the two came together to found Framgia Inc. a few months later.

Its objective? To become precisely who helped software engineers to carry out their business projectsnot only defining the business model, but also providing legal, financial and advertising services:

“Our position was to commit to growing those startups, regardless of whether they could leave us bogged down with losses.”

How we missed you, my son

Kobayashi was living between 2012 and 2019 in Vietnam, where the company has offices and a workforce of 1,300 employees (ten times more than in the Tokyo headquarters). Upon his return to his native country, the company renamed itself Sun* and began offering consulting services to large companies as well… like SoftBank, currently its biggest client.

And, to achieve this, in 2020 the company began to be listed on the ‘Mothers’ market for startups of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In just two months, its market value multiplied by 6 to reach 145 billion yen ($1.4 billion). Today, Kobayashi owns shares in the company worth about $74 million.

An example of professional recycling, self-improvement and heterodox profile — less and less, that is true — to become CEO of a large technology company. And if you’re wondering about the undoubted role math played in making Kobayashi who he is today, don’t fret if you’re not good at math and still want to be a programmer.

“What I want to do now is to continue working to strengthen the vision of our company,” Kobayashi said in a recent interview in which he also confirmed that had reestablished contact with his parents.

Via | Mein MMO

Image | Based on originals by Sun*, Giuseppe Milo and Chris 73