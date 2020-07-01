His Profession, Meeting Mel Brooks and God – Variety

The online sequence “Dispatches From Quarantine” — which has been chronicling the coronavirus quarantines of well-known entertainers as they keep at dwelling — featured what turned out to be Carl Reiner’s closing interview. In it, the 98-year-old Reiner, who died Monday, talks about his love of comedy, assembly his spouse and having children, and creating the “Dick Van Dyke Present,” which he calls “my greatest work.”

He additionally talks about assembly Mel Brooks for the primary time on “Your Present of Exhibits.” It was a friendship that endured: Throughout quarantine, Reiner says of Brooks, “He comes each night time. We watch ‘Jeopardy,’ amongst different issues. We watch motion pictures we bear in mind fondly, you already know, old-time motion pictures.”

On Tuesday, Brooks tweeted about Reiner’s demise:

“Dispatches From Quarantine” was created by Tiffany Woolf and Noam Dromi for Silver Display Studios and Reboot, and has additionally featured interviews with Ellen Burstyn, Tommy Chong, Larry King and Norman Lear, amongst others. The Reiner interview was recorded Could 12, and went reside on June 22.

One bit lower from it that Variety has solely is Reiner speaking about God. “Man invented God, God didn’t invent man,” Reiner says within the video excerpt. “If God existed, the place was he throughout Hitler’s time?”

Reiner says that such questions after the Holocaust led him to develop into a “very confirmed atheist.”

He then tells a narrative from “God Almighty,” a play written by Tony Webster, during which a person dies and goes to heaven, and meets God, who doesn’t bear in mind creating individuals. “I’m Man, I used to be made in your picture,” he says, however God nonetheless doesn’t bear in mind. God asks the person what he does. “He decides to do a soft-shoe,” Reiner says. “Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly doing a soft-shoe, you’ll be able to’t not soften while you see one thing that.”