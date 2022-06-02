His talks so that the National Team “does not believe it is invincible” and the Senesi case: 8 sentences by Scaloni before the Finalissima between Argentina and Italy

* Scaloni spoke about how he prepared for the match against Italy

When there are 173 days left before the start of the next World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Argentine team He is 24 hours away from experiencing one of his last great tests in the run-up to his debut in the World Cup against Saudi Arabia, scheduled for November 22. This Wednesday, in the mythical stadium of Wembleythe set that directs Lionel Scaloni will face Italy for the Finalthe cup that will star the last champions of the Copa América and Eurocopa, and which was organized jointly by UEFA and Conmebol.

Before recognition and subsequent training of the Albiceleste on the great stage of the city of London, the DT had contact with the media and referred to the duel against the team he directs Roberto Manciniwho failed to qualify for the World Cup, but will be a good measure in preparation.

“Logically we would like to win because it is a trophy and a title. But the most important thing is the goal we have set between now and November. It is a bit like continuing with the line of play that we have been having. Playing with this shirt always means going out to compete as equals. Beyond winning the title or not, the important thing is to continue along the path we set out to do”, he stressed.

Scaloni’s phrases before Italy

Is it a game to test?

“To test, no. This team has shown that we have other players who have performed as well as the starters. I am concerned that those who start tomorrow will be 100%. That is why some doubts from some players who have not recovered well. In an hour I will give the equipment to them”.

Senesi’s presence, can he go to the World Cup?

“Senesi has been in many pre-lists. Not that he has been alone in this. In the last ones he has not come because we had the position covered. We have had problems in that position with players who were not at 100% and he had been having a really good season. We see what everyone sees in him: he is a left-footed central defender, who is tall, has a good foot and if he gets to play I hope he takes advantage of the opportunity. Logically, he is here because we believe he can contribute and the idea is that he has minutes ”.

*His view of the Senesi case

The possible changes of teams of the players of the National Team in the transfer market

“We don’t get involved in the decisions of the footballers. I have been in that position before and it can be risky to give advice or condition. The most important thing is that the player decides and plays. That’s the most important thing regardless of which league or team they go to. We value their performance and not where they play.”

Work in these FIFA window days

“We have trained like never before because the last time we had a long week was before the Copa América and it wasn’t even seven days. Since we’ve been in the National Team it’s the longest time. The truth is that we were able to get the most out of it, always looking at the loads as it was the end of the season. We have adjusted some things and improved others. We liked it, it’s something we’ve been asking for for a long time. The tribute to Diego Maradona is fair and I think it will never end. Delighted that it is.”

Analysis of the rival in the Finalissima: Italy

“First of all, I think he was undeservedly left out of the World Cup. We are talking about the European Championship champion less than a year ago. A top-level team and I think he has done things very well. I think it was left out due to aspects that only occur in football, that the ball does not go in. He has done a tremendous job, his coach has given him an identity that he did not have years ago. The generational change is relative, it will change little by little as we did. I think that happens in all the national teams and now he has the chance to start from scratch. I’m happy that a team like Italy has trusted its coach even though they haven’t qualified for the World Cup”.

How did you prepare for the game?

“We will play as we have been playing and we will see how the game turns out. Taking the same precautions as when we play with Ecuador or other rivals. Seeing how it goes. Compete, we will compete, there is no doubt. But it’s always important to play with the best and even more so if it’s the one who won the last European Championship”.

The 31-game undefeated and its effects

“It is one of the things that I like to talk with them and transmit to everyone. The important thing here is not to believe you are invincible. Feeling like a good team, that we are champions, but the road continues. We can’t sleep on it . We have to compete tomorrow and if at some point we fall, nothing happens. It is a game that can be lost. It’s something that intrigues me: everything is so good that as a coach I have to alert my players that they have to continue competing. That people sing ‘Dale champion’ is perfect, but my job as a coach is another. That each player continues shooting for the same side and that we are not invincible. Convince ourselves that we can compete with anyone but we are not more than anyone”.

* His support for Mancini after Italy was left without a World Cup

