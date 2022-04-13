Historic: A Bundesliga match was stopped so a Muslim footballer could break his fast after Ramadan

The Mainz 05 footballer thanked the referee for the gesture

The Bundesliga witnessed a historic moment on matchday 28, in the confrontation between the Ausburgo in front of Mainz 05. For the first time a match was stopped to allow a footballer broke his fast after Ramadan. When the meeting ended, Moussa Niakhate he thanked referee Matthias Jollenbeck for giving him time to hydrate and eat.

Ramadan is a holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During its 30-day duration, adherents of the religion follow extreme austerity and do not eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset. It is one of the five pillars of belief.

In the 65th minute of the duel, the German judge stopped the actions for a few moments to give the French defender time to break his fast. The official transmission of the meeting filmed the moment in which Niakhaté approached his goalkeeper to get him two different bottles and something to eat. A few seconds after feeding, he approached the referee and thanked him for his gesturewhich also helped write Bundesliga history, by making the match the first in Germany in which a player was given time to break a fast halfway through a match.

Moussa Niakhaté is one of the defensive pillars of Mainz 05 (Photo: Reuters)

Had he not received clearance from Matthias Jollenbeck, he would have had to wait for a long stoppage in the match due to injury or wait until the end of it. He was Lutz Michael Frohlichcommunications director of the German Referees Committee, who allowed officials to stop games in the middle of a match to give players time to break their fast.

However, this is not the first time such a scene has been witnessed in football. Last season during a Premier League clash between Leicester City and Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium, the duel stopped to allow London midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Foxes defender Wesley Fofana to eat and drink.

The Bundesliga is once again led by the Bayern Munich with 69 units in the absence of five dates to the end. At 60, he Borussia Dortmund appears as the only competitor who can snatch the tenth consecutive title from the Bavarians.

