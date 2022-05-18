Historic agreement in US soccer: women and men of the national teams will receive the same salary

The US women’s team is a world power and the prizes they received were less than those of the men’s team (Reuters)

The US men’s and women’s national soccer teams will receive the same salary under a “historic” deal announced by the US Soccer Federation on Wednesday, after years of pressure from the players.

The move makes the federation the first in the world to equalize World Cup prize money awarded to men’s and women’s teams. “This is a truly historic moment. These deals have forever changed the game here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world.”, declared the president of US Soccer (USSF), Cindy Parlow Cone.

In February, the United States women’s national team won a $24 million payout and the promise of equal pay in a landmark deal with US Soccer, which was contingent on the new collective bargaining agreement. The issue of World Cup prize money had been a major part of the lawsuit brought by the women’s team in 2019, which accused the federation of “stubbornly refusing” to pay them the same as its men’s players.

Terms of Wednesday’s deal include “identical compensation for all competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, and the introduction of the same commercial revenue sharing mechanism for both teams.”the USSF said in its statement.

Becky Sauerbrunn, captain of the US team, was one of those who raised her voice to demand equal pay (USA TODAY Sports)

“The accomplishments in this CBA (collective bargaining agreement) are a testament to the incredible efforts of the WNT players on and off the field,” said US Women’s Captain Becky Sauerbrunn, adding that She hopes the deal “will similarly serve as a foundation for the continued growth of women’s soccer both in the United States and abroad.”

The agreement signed until 2028 includes equality in salaries, prizes, business income, benefits (such as retirement, insurance or child care), and the use of training centers and accommodation with similar amenities.

The women of the United States have won four Women’s World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals. They are chasing an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup crown after lifting trophies in 2015 in Canada and 2019 in France. The last time they won Olympic gold in London was in 2012.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

Harsh sanction for the young gymnast who stood on the podium with the “Z” painted on Russian tanks in Ukraine

Alma, this is the mascot of the Copa América Femenina Colombia 2022

In a match with a record audience for women’s football, Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid and eliminated it from the Champions League