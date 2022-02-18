Historic change in Formula 1 after the scandal: they kicked the race director out of the controversy and will create a VAR

F1 announced changes in the direction of the race after the scandal with the definition of the 2021 title (REUTERS / Ahmed Jadallah)

While the Ferrari team was making the presentation of its new F1-75, in honor of the Italian team’s 75 years in the highest category of world motorsports, Formula 1 announced drastic changes in the direction of the race for the 2022 season.

Through a presentation by the new president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), the Emirati Mohammed Ben SulayemF1 will create a Virtual Race Control Roomsimilar to the VAR used in football, and also confirmed the elimination of direct radio communications during the race that are broadcast on TV.

In addition, the head of the entity that governs the destinations of motorsports on the planet announced that Michael Masi, until now Formula 1 Race Director, will step down after the controversy that was generated in the race that defined the title in favor of Max Verstappenthat in the last lap of the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi surpassed Lewis Hamilton after the appearance of Safety Car.

In place of Masi, who was in the eye of the storm after the decision he made for the decisive lap to be with a green flag after Nicholas Latifi’s accident that caused the Safety Car to enter, he will be occupied by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who will act alternately in the position and will be assisted by Herbie Blash as permanent senior adviser.

“Michael Masi, who did a very challenging job for three years as Formula 1 racing director after Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new role within the FIA,” Sulayem said in his statement.

Michael Masi was fired as race director in F1 (Getty)

FIA President’s letter on F1 refereeing changes

During the F1 Commission meeting in London, I presented part of my plan to take a new step forward in Formula 1 refereeing.

Drawing conclusions from the detailed analysis of the events of the last Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix and the 2021 season, I proposed a profound reform of the organization of refereeing and race direction. It was unanimously supported by the F1 CEO and team principals.

Here is my plan for these structural changes:

In the first place, to help the race director in making decisions, a Virtual Race Control Room will be created. Like the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) in football, he will be based in one of the FIA’s offices as a back-up outside the circuit. In real-time connection with the FIA ​​F1 race director, you will help apply the sporting regulations using the most modern technological tools.

Secondly, direct radio communications during the race, currently broadcast live on all televisions, will be eliminated to protect the race director from any pressure and allow him to make decisions calmly. It will still be possible to ask the race director questions, according to a well-defined and non-intrusive process.

Third, the F1 Sporting Advisory Committee will re-evaluate the procedures for removing laps behind the safety car and present them to the next F1 Commission before the start of the season.

And finally, I would like to inform you that a new race management team will be set up starting in Barcelona for the test session.

Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas will alternate as Race Director, assisted by Herbie Blash as permanent senior advisor.

Michael Masi, who did a very challenging job for three years as Formula 1 racing director after Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new role within the FIA.

I presented this complete plan to the members of the World Motor Sport Council and the Senate, who gave me their full support.

With this plan, the FIA ​​paves the way for a new step forward in Formula 1 refereeing. Without the referees, there is no sport. Respect and support for referees is the essence of the FIA. Therefore, these structural changes are crucial in a context of strong development and legitimate expectations of drivers, teams, manufacturers, organizers and, of course, the fans.

I warmly thank everyone who contributed to this reform.

These changes will allow us to start the 2022 Formula 1 season in the best conditions, and our sport will be even more loved and respected.

Thanks for your attention.

KEEP READING:

The drastic security measure that the pilot had to take that allowed Verstappen’s victory in Formula 1 after being threatened on his vacation

Formula 1: they announced the premiere date of the fourth season of Drive To Survive that will have the battle between Verstappen and Hamilton for the title