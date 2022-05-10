Historic decision: after the scandalous ruling, they ordered the Argentine Yamil Peralta to fight Ryan Rozicki again and vacated the title

Shameful failure in the fight between the Argentine Yamil Peralta and the Canadian Ryan Rozicki, who recognized the victory in the ring

The World Boxing Council (WBC) ordered the realization of a rematch between the cruiserweights, the Argentine Yamil Peralta and the Canadian Ryan Rozickiwhich was considered won by local referees in a fight that he had clearly lost for the vacant international title of the category.

The controversial split decision victory in favor of Rozicki in Saturday night’s fight in Nova Scotia, the hometown of the proclaimed victor, will not be recognized as such and the WBC decided the following actions, as ordered by its president, José Sulaimán:

– The WBC immediately established a working group to analyze the situation that occurred on Saturday night in Nova Scotia, Canadawhen local fighter Ryan Rozicki battled Yamil Peralta of Argentina for the vacant international cruiserweight championship.

– El CMB strongly object that with all the time that there was the officers the ring, Four locations have been selected.

– The WBC decided to continue sanctioning the event, so as not to affect the promotion or the fighters.

– The WBC received the official report from the event supervisor assigned by the organization, confirming that unfortunately it was a wrong decision.

– Therefore the WBC International Cruiserweight Championship remains vacant and an immediate rematch will be ordered with the condition that a completely neutral panel (neither from Canada nor Argentina) officiates the rematch.

– The qualification committee will not consider the result in its evaluation for the official ranking for the month of May.

– The WBC wishes to recognize the great fight made by Yamil Peralta, as well as the great effort of Ryan Rozicki.

– The sportsmanship shown by both sides, especially the magnificent humility action from Rozickiraising Peralta’s hand after the announcement of the result, confirms that boxing is a great sport, exalting honor and emphasizing fair play. We are committed to safety, but also to fairness.

Yamil Peralta, double Olympic representative and Argentine, South American and Latin cruiserweight champion (Télam)

Yamil Peraltathe double Olympic representative and Argentine, South American and Latin cruiserweight champion, was the victim of the incredible failure in the fight last Saturday at the Center 200 Stadium in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, Rozicki was local and that demanded Peralta to give everything and try to define the bid by KO, knowing that in a voting failure he risked losing the fight. The images of the transmission of TyC Sports They were forceful and from the first round the native of Tres de Febrero was more than his opponent.

In the first four sets Peralta showed his credentials as a result of his great mobility, technique and precision for his shots. Only in the fifth round did Rozicki respond to a drop from the Buenos Aires native, who felt the wear and tear effected up to that moment. Although from the seventh round the Argentine responded again and made it clear that he was deserving of the victory and the belt for the ecumenical title. The ninth round was the most forceful with right-left punches for the 30-year-old boxer, who participated in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Rozicki managed to resist, stay on his feet and fulfilled his goal to reach the referee’s decision. The surprise came when the three judges gave their verdicts. The Canadian’s face of frustration was clear and everything seemed to anticipate his defeat. However, the arbitration cards that delivered scandalous results were known: 97-93 (Wayne Gray) and 95-94 (Robert MacAvoy). Single Craig Smith (95-94) considered Peralta the winner. The local public applauded to his credit, which with great nobility recognized that the Argentine was the winner and raised his left arm. The expression on the faces of the local reporter and commentator said it all.

“Yamil Peralta won the fight. He should have been the rightful winner”, admitted the Canadian, who remains 14-1 (14 KOs), in his testimonies during the official broadcast. Rozicki is ninth in the WBC cruiserweight world ranking. “I thank the people of Sydney for the hospitality and for the love they have shown. Also to Mario Margossian for getting this fight, Ryan for fighting as equals and saying that I won the fight. I also think I won the fight. I should be wearing the belt, ”said Yamil, who wore the albiceleste flag and lamented the loss of his undefeated. However, located in the top ten of the aforementioned ranking, after the resolution of the WBC, he maintains the 13 victories (6 KOs) and now he will go for a new opportunity.

