Historic decision in Germany: transgender footballers will be able to choose between male or female teams

The German Football Federation (DFB) will allow transgender players to choose a male or female team (Photo: REUTERS)

While in the world of sport there is debate about the participation of transgender people in certain competitions, the germany soccer has already taken a new step with a historic decision: the German Football Federation (DFB) will allow transgender, intersex, and non-binary gamers have the power to decide if they want to play in male or female teams.

The DFB has approved this regulation this Thursday so that non-conforming gender footballers with “diverse” or “unspecified” marital status have the right to choose which team they prefer to play for. The regulations, which will come into force next season, will be incorporated into the rules of the game of youth soccer, futsal and amateur. At the moment, it will not be applicable to professional football.

“It also applies to transgender players who can now switch at a certain time by themselves or initially remain in the team they had previously been playing for. As long as the sports activity does not affect the health of the person while taking medication, the person can participate in the game, so the new regulation excludes the relevance of doping”, specified the entity.

Sabine Mammitzschvice president of women’s football in the DFBcommented that they have long sought to formulate a clarification on this issue: “State and regional associations, but also relevant people at the grassroots level, have been pointing out for a long time that there are uncertainties about how to accommodate transgender, intersex, and non-binary gamers. Therefore, they welcome the introduction of a comprehensive national rule on the right to play”.

Thomas Hitzlsperger, DFB Ambassador for Diversity (Photo: REUTERS)

Another of the directors to speak out was Thomas Hitzlsperger, DFB Ambassador for Diversity. “Football stands for diversity, and the DFB is also committed to it. With the regulation of the right to play, we are creating more important prerequisites for allow players of different gender identities to play”, Sentenced the former Stuttgart and German national team footballer, who publicly declared that he was homosexual after retiring.

This rule has been tested locally by the Berlin federation since 2019.”Experience has shown that this does not compromise the integrity of the competition. After all, all people have different strengths and physical abilities that only lead to success together in a team, regardless of gender,” the DFB argued in its statement.

In this sense, the state and regional associations that make up the German Football Federation (DFB) trustworthy persons will be appointed to help any player who does not conform to the gender to grant their right to playworking closely with local authorities against violence and discrimination.

This step taken by German football, one of the most prestigious in the world, differs from the decision taken in recent days by the International Swimming Federation (FINA), which has chosen not to allow the participation of transsexual swimmers in women’s competitions. The new policy was approved with the 71% of the votes of the 152 members in its extraordinary general congress on the occasion of the World Championships that are being held in Budapest.

