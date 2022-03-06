Historic: Donovan Carrillo became the most memorable moment of Beijing 2022

Donovan Carrillo became the first Mexican in 30 years to compete in an Olympic Games within his discipline (Photo: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel)

After a historic participation in the Winter Olympic Games, Donovan Carrillo continues to make his name around the world, because despite not finishing among the medal positions, this Friday became the “Most Memorable Moment of Beijing 2022″.

Through a survey conducted by the International Skating Union (ISU for its acronym in English), the 22-year-old skater was internationally recognized by the world of skating, because swept the vote and surpassed the Japanese Yuzuru Hanyudouble gold medalist in 2014 and 2018, and who could have said goodbye to his era as the best figure skater in the world.

Under the motto of having been the “first Mexican skater in the Winter Olympic Games in 30 years“, the ISSUE He put him on the shortlist for having achieved a dream in the face of difficulties, for which he had a vote of over 72%, and left his main pursuer far behind, who obtained just over 20% of selections.

“Your country’s first Olympic figure skater in 30 years! He has shown hard work and national pride at its finest,” ISU wrote.

Historic: Donovan Carrilo became the most memorable moment of Beijing 2022 (Photo: ISU)

This result is the product of the enormous popularity that he achieved through his routines, as he was recognized as one of the few who permeated joy and a huge smile during each sequence of steps during the men’s competition in Beijing.

In addition, the particular style of music that he used generated the attraction of a large sector of fans, since he had a lively touch and with great Latin heritage, especially regarding his long program, where he mixed songs from his compatriot Charles Rivera and the Puerto Rican Ricky Martinin addition to the popular Sway song, from Dean Martin.

Although the last one was not interpreted by any Latin American, it is known for having been written in 1953 by the Mexicans Luis Demetrio and Pablo Beltrán under the name of Who will it be?recorded for the first time in voice of Pedro Infante in 1954.

Donovan Carrillo became the first Mexican to compete in the Winter Olympics in 30 years for a figure skater (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Although at the end of the competition he finished in position 22 out of 24, the the only Latin American on the program It took the recognition of the fans and members of the guild. In addition, the ISU highlighted relevant aspects in its preparation for the Olympic Games and they made a special follow-up throughout the fair.

The native of Guanajuato was one of the faces that had the most impact on social networks, since he also starred in great coverage by the media from Mexico, who catapulted him in popularity and generated all kinds of reactions during the competition.

Regarding his relationship with Yuzuru Hanyuwho finally stayed one place away from entering the medal zone again, Donovan Carrillo has cataloged him as an idol, since he has repeatedly shown his recognition and even uploaded a video on his social networks of the moment they trained together during Beijing 2022.

The Mexican skater obtained in the Olympic Games the best personal results of the season, which is why he was happy with his participation at the end of the day, because in total it reached 218.13 units between the two programsa new brand for him.

“I want to take advantage of the space to thank all the people who have been there to support me and especially also to the people who told me i was never going to achieve anything or that this dream was impossible”, affirmed Donovan for Clear Brand after completing your participation.

“I was very surprised to see the response of my entire country with my presentations. I am sure that from here we are going to get very big things to continue breaking all the barriers”, sentenced the young man to end his first Olympic competition.

