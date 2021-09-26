Historic: Lewis Hamilton won a dramatic Russian GP and reached 100 Formula 1 victories

Lewis Hamilton achieved a new milestone in Formula 1 by winning the Russian Grand Prix and reach your hundredth victory in the Maximum. The seven-time world champion was favored by the rain in the final at the Sochi circuit, but also by the successful strategy of the Mercedes team That made him enter at the right time to put rubber for wet floors and he was able to win. In addition, he regained the top of the world championship.

At the start Norris lost to Sainz, who was in the lead until the 13th turn. There the Briton realized the Spanish and stayed ahead until he made his stop which was on lap 29, where they put hard tires on him to be able to go all the way on that type of compound.

For a few laps Sergio “Checo” Pérez he inherited the lead through the various stops, until on the 37th turn he made his stop, in which his team, Red Bull, delayed eight seconds in what was a bad stop. As Norris’s pit visit was very fast, he returned to the track in fourth place and due to the various income, the Englishman was able to regain the lead, albeit with Hamilton behind him.

However, in the last 15 rounds Hamilton began to close the gap to Norris. The excitement grew as Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) reported by radio that drops began to fall on one of the curves.

In the absence of six laps, the drizzles continued on the Russian circuit and Norris was able to maintain the first position despite the fact that he passed one of the curves. The rain began to fall and on lap 48 the Mercedes team called him to Hamilton to change the tires for a wet floor compound, but the sevenfold world champion did not enter.

The Sochi podium, with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz (REUTERS / Yuri Kochetkov)

Although on the 53rd lap, Hamilton complied with the command of his team and put intermediate tires for rain. Norris stayed first with a 25-second difference over Lewis. The McLaren driver was also warned from his box to stop changing tires, but the British did not stop because he knew that it could cost him the race.

However, on the 51st lap, Norris could not hold control of his car and lost the lead of the race to Hamilton, who crossed the line first and reached his 100 F1 wins. While Max Verstappen (Red Bull) climbed to second position after starting last on the engine change penalty. The podium completed it Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

“In the end it was complicated by the rain and the team called me to enter and I didn’t want to. But his decision was correct and I was able to enter at the right time. It is incredible to have reached 100 victories, but it is thanks to the work of the entire team and all the people who work in the Mercedes factory “, said Hamilton. “Today Lando had a great race”, recognized the English on his compatriot.

What’s more, Lewis regained command of the championship, but by just two points ahead of Max. The passionate fight between the two will continue with the Turkish Grand Prix to be held on October 10 in Istanbul.

TOP 5 WORLD RANKING OF DRIVERS

1- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 246.5 points

2- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 244,5 puntos

3- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 151 points

4- Lando Norris (McLaren) 139 points

5- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 120 points

TOP 5 WORLD RANKING OF BUILDERS

1- Mercedes 397.5 Points

2- Red Bull 364.5 Points

3- McLaren 234 Points

4- Ferrari 216.5 Points

5- Alpine 103 Points

