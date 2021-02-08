Historic: Tigres defeated Palmeiras and is Concacaf’s first team in the Club World Cup final

REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

UANL Tigers, Concacaf champions, defeated this Sunday 0-1 at Brazil Palm Trees, monarch of the Liberators cup, to qualify for the final of the Qatar Club World Cup.

The French André Gignac (m.54) scored a penalty for those from Nuevo León, who will face next Thursday in the final the winner of the duel between the Bayern Munich German, European champion, and the Egyptian al-Ahly, African champion, who will play the second semifinal on Monday.

The group that directs Ricardo Ferretti will seek to become the first Mexican and Concacaf organization to win the tournament.

Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac and Paraguayan Carlos González spearheaded Tigres’ attack on him Palm trees of Brazil. The match was played in the Estadio Qatar Foundation, and Qatar.

REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

Final: The Tigres defeated the Palmeiras of Brazil and consolidated as the first Mexican team to play in the final of the Club World Cup.

Minute 96: Goalkeeper Weverton joins the Palmeiras attack and sends a header over the goal, missing the corner kick.

Minute 92: Palmeiras asks Criminal. Nahuel turned down a dangerous serve with his fist.

Minute 91: Change of Tigers. Aquino exits and Jordan Silva enters.

Minute 90: An extra 6 minutes are added.

Minute 86: Changes of Tigres. Dueñas leaves for Meza and Quiñones for Fulgencio.

Minute 84: They admonish Nahuel Guzmán for taking time in the goal kick.

Minute: 81: Foul on Aquino.

Minute 78: Nahuel remains lying down and the assists come in to help him. Serves as a pause to Palmeiras’ frenzy

Minute 76: Unsuccessful counterattack from Tigres.

Minute 75: Palmeiras insists: he gets a corner kick.

Minute: 72: More changes to the Palmeiras. Myke enters and Rocha leaves; Veiga leaves and Scarpa enters.

Minute 70: Foul by Palmeiras over C. Rodríguez.

Minute 68: Another dangerous play from Palmeiras, but also another out of place. The first half of the second half has passed.

Minute 66: Controversial misplaced Palmeiras puts an end to dangerous play.

Minute: 62: Second change from Palmeiras. Menino leaves and William enters.

Minute 58: Change of Palms. Enter Melo for Danilo.

Minute 56: Palmeiras scared Tigres with the tie, but the whistler canceled the goal.

Minute 53: Goal of Tigres. The French from penalty scored 1-0 by placing it on one side of the goal.

Minute 52: Penalty on Gignac. They knocked him down with a very clear foul.

Minute 45: after the regulation break, both teams returned to the field of play to play the second half.

REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

Minute: 45 + 1: In general lines, better Tigres than Palmeiras since he started warm and nervous and finished the first part dominating. With the 0-0 they go to rest.

Minute 40: Now it is the Tigres who dominate the ball and Palmeiras seeks the counterattack

Minute 37: Great center from Chaka and good shot from Gignac, but Weverton saves Palmeiras again

Minute 34: A great move by Gignac. Goalkeeper Weverton makes a great save.

Minute 32: Menino knocks down Quinones and receives the yellow card.

Minute 22: Little by little Palmeiras has begun to tilt the court, with more control of the ball and trying to be deep on the sides, but so far without generating danger.

Minute 15: Long kick that goes long and Tigres will have a goal kick.

Minute 10: Foul on Gignac in midfield.

Minute 6: Free kick taken by Palmeiras who miss the first post.

Minute 1: after the whistle of Danny Makkelie, the semifinal of the Club World Cup between Tigres and Palmeiras began.

