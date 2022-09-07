Historical fine in Europe to Meta: after WhatsApp, it is Instagram that has breached data laws, in this case of minors

The Irish data privacy regulator (Irish Data Protection Commissioner) has announced a record fine of 405 million euros to the social network Instagram after discovering, in an investigation of more than two years, the mismanagement of minors’ data by this Meta social network.

This has been announced by the agency in a statement. Instagram plans to appeal the fine.

The European body’s investigation began in 2020 and focused on underage users, aged between 13 and 17, who were allowed to operate commercial accounts. This type of account facilitates posting of phone number or email address of the user.

Already in 2020, an investigation assured that at least 60 million users under the age of 18 they were able to change their personal Instagram account to a business

A controversy that is not new

The use of Instagram by underage users has long been controversial. For many reasons. You have to remember that Meta has been working on a version release of Instagram only for children under 13 years of age, in the image and likeness of Messenger Kids.

From the beginning, this did not convince. For example, dozens of attorneys general in the United States wrote and signed a letter in mid-2021 addressed to the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. In that writing, They urged the manager to put aside his plans to create an Instagram intended for younger users.

One of the biggest controversies is that the Menlo Park firm knows that Instagram is toxic for children and adolescentsBut they don’t care, according to a leak of internal documents by a former worker. With all the controversy, Meta stopped the development of Instagram Kids.

Al be in the spotlightMark Zuckerberg’s company had to announce changes to Instagram.

A spokesman for Meta said that Instagram disagrees with the way the fine was calculated and is carefully reviewing the decision.

The Irish Data Regulator is the one in charge of controlling the use of data by companies such as Facebook, Apple, Google and other technological giants, because to operate in Europe they are located in this country, where the payment of taxes is lower than in others (although it has risen).

It has already opened more than a dozen investigations into Meta companies, including Facebook and WhatsApp. For example, WhatsApp was fined last year with a record amount of 225 million euros for not complying with the EU data regulations regarding the protection of our data. The fine announced today (and from which more specific information is expected according to the Irish authorities) is a record against the Meta group, although not the largest imposed by the entity, which went to Amazon.

Genbeta has contacted the Meta spokespersons in Spain. They tell us that this investigation focuses on old settings that the company updated more than a year ago, and “since then we’ve released many new features to help keep teens safe and their information private.” Anyone under the age of 18 automatically has their account set to private when they join Instagram, so only people who know them can see what they post, and Adults can’t message teens who don’t follow them.

Therefore, from Meta they say they do not agree with the way this fine has been calculated and “we intend to appeal it. We continue to carefully review the rest of the decision.”