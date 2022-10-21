Historical: the first Neanderthal family was discovered in a cave in Siberia

This is what the Neanderthal father and his teenage daughter looked like, according to scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.

A group of scientists belonging to the Max Planck Institute of Evolutionary Anthropology a Leipzig, Germany managed to mark a milestone in the knowledge of human evolution. Is that this team of specialists analyzed the DNA of 13 Neanderthals from bone and tooth fragments unearthed in caves in southern Siberia. However, this is not the extraordinary thing; but the turning point for science is that they would all be part of a same family.

According to the researchers, it is men, women and children, including a father and his teenage daughter, who were part of a single social community. In other words, they lived together and at the same time, for which they estimate that they would be part of just one family. And for more confirmation, they also identified who would be three brothers and two others with a second-degree relationship, such as an aunt and a nephew or two cousins.

Los neanderthals They occupied western Eurasia from around 430,000 years ago until their extinction around 40,000 years ago. Scientists have genome-scale data for the skeletal remains of 18 individuals from 14 sites archaeological spanning Neanderthal history over much of their range geographical known, extending to the east in the Altai Mountains and in southern Siberia.

The DNA of 13 individuals, including men, women and children, was analyzed

Thanks to this information, scientists were able to have a broad overview of Neanderthal populations. That is why they managed to determine the existence of multiple populations over time and space. Now, thanks to this group of scientists led by professionals from the Department of Evolutionary Genetics of the Max Planck Institute of Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, the history of human evolution climbed a new step towards knowledge.

After examining the ADN old of bone and tooth fragments unearthed in caves in southern Siberia, the researchers identified a Neanderthal community. In total there are 13 Neanderthal men, women and children, who have a red interconnected relationshipsincluding a father and his teenage daughter, another man related to the father, and two second-degree relatives, possibly an aunt and her nephew.

According to experts, Neanderthals used to associate and marry people from the same social group, a consequence of the small size of the population, with scattered communities in great distances and that added only between 10 and 30 individuals.

Chagyrskaya Cave, located in the Altai Mountains, in southern Siberia, a place that has already marked the history of human evolution

Laurits Forestfirst author of the study published in the specialized journal Naturereported that the fact that Neanderthals were alive at the same time was “very exciting” and implied that they belonged to a single social community. Furthermore, he indicated that Neanderthal remains were recovered from numerous caves in western Eurasia, but until now it had been impossible to know whether they belonged to communities or not.

“The remains of Neanderthals in general, and the remains with preserved DNA in particular, they are extremely rare. It is more common to obtain individual information from sites often separated by thousands of kilometers and tens of thousands of years,” he said. Benjamin Peter, lead author of the Leipzig study. It is that being able to obtain information about the kinship and social structure of these ancient humans is a new horizon for science, according to experts.

The place where they found these remains that already marked history is on the banks of the charysh River, near the Altai mountains, about 100 kilometers from the cave Denisova. This place is considered by experts in anthropology as “an archaeological treasure in which humans, Neanderthals, Denisovans (and at least one Neanderthal-Denisovan hybrid) lived intermittently for about 300,000 years. Nature.

The experts also identified that three adult males shared a particular characteristic in their mitochondrial DNA, which comes from the maternal line.

However, although experts estimated that all these ancient populations had chosen this raven as their home, previous excavations had only found Neanderthal remains (between 50,000 and 60,000 years old) and characteristic stone tools. In 2020, genomic analysis of a woman’s remains indicated that she “belonged to a different population than those that occupied Denisova Cave long before.”

In order to learn more about its history, the researchers led by the paleogeneticist Skov and the geneticist Peter extracted the DNA of another 17 individuals, which inhabited Chagyrskaya and a nearby cave known as Okladnikov. From the fragments of teeth and bones found in the first rock formation, the experts managed to identify 11 individuals and obtained partial and complete genomes. On the other hand, in the second case, due to conservation problems, only two samples made it possible to obtain enough DNA to extract and sequence.

In the words of the experts, after this analysis they managed to confirm that “the residents of Chagyrskaya were more closely related to the Neanderthals who lived in Europe at the same time, than with those who occupied the Denisova cave tens of thousands of years earlier”.

The DNA remains used for this discovery came from fragments of teeth and bones / EFE/Noemí Gómez/File



However, the “Eureka!” it came when Skov started comparing genomes. It is that two individuals, a adult man and one teenage female, had an identical half of DNA, a situation that only occurs when it comes to siblings or father and son. To remove any doubt, the researchers obtained mitochondrial DNA, which is inherited from the mother, and analyzed it. The conclusions would be decisive: if they shared it, they were brothers. Now, if it wasn’t, they were father and daughter. The result confirmed this last theory.

In addition, the experts identified other members of this family during their analysis, which is why they managed to detect that the padre I had “two types of DNA mitochondrial, a feature known as heteroplasmiawho shared two other adult males from the cave”. With this information, the scientists estimated that they were all part of the “same maternal lineage”, since this particularity disappears in a few generations, Skov explained.

Given these data, the expert estimated that these three men “lived at the same time”. But it was not the last family relationship they identified, since they also managed to detect a man and a woman who were second-degree relatives, such as cousins. In Skov’s words, the findings “make you wonder what the family relationship was between these individuals and how they interacted with each other.” “It’s a little glimpse into a Neanderthal family”, he added.

Svante Pääbo with other researchers in the El Sidrón cave in Asturias, Spain. Who now holds the Nobel Prize in Medicine also analyzed the remains of these ancient humans / El Sidrón research team

In the latest work, researchers like Svante Pääbowho won the award medicine laureate This year for groundbreaking studies of ancient genomes, they examined DNA from Neanderthal remains found in Chagyrskaya Cave and nearby Okladnikov Cave in the Altai Mountains of southern Siberia.

Neanderthals settled in caves a few 54,000 years, seeking shelter to feast on the mountain goats, horses, and bison they hunted as the animals migrated along the river valleys that overlook the caves. Beyond animal and Neanderthal bones, tens of thousands of stone tools were also found.

Experts estimated that, due to the great distances between populations, all these ancient humans found in the same place were part of the same family. Now, they were able to confirm that many are / (Getty)

Finally, further analysis revealed greater genetic diversity in Neanderthal mitochondria, the tiny battery-like structures inside cells that are only passed down the maternal line. The most likely explanation, the researchers say, is that the neanderthal women they traveled from their home communities to live with male partners.

However, whether force was involved is not a question DNA can answer. “Personally, I don’t think there’s any particularly good evidence that Neanderthals were very different from early modern humans who lived at the same time. We found that the community we studied was probably very small, perhaps 10 to 20 individuals, and that the broader Neanderthal populations in the Altai Mountains were quite sparse. However, they managed to persevere in a tough environment for hundreds of thousands of years, which I think deserves a lot of respect.”

