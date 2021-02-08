Historical: Tigres beat Palmeiras and will play the final of the Club World Cup

Tigres is the first finalist of the Club World Cup. The Mexican team beat this Sunday 1-0 at Palm Trees, winner of the Liberators cup, and wait to meet his rival next Thursday who will define the best team of 2020. Andre Pierre Gignac, of penal, established the 1 to 0, and unleashed the joy of the yellow box.

The triumph of the whole Tuca ferreti It is historical because for the first time a representative cast of the Concacaf reaches the decisive game, after years of frustrations and setbacks. It is worth remembering that on the other side is the Al Ahly from Egypt, which comes from beating the Qatari champion, and the Bayern Munich, Champion of the Champions League and maximum candidate to obtain the trophy.

The Mexican team was far superior to its rival, especially in the second half, and despite not having generated so many goal situations, it did dominate the ball and put a team in trouble. Palm Trees that he lacked offensive ideas and settled for his defensive order. The goal of the Frenchman, one of the figures of the match together with the Colombian Quiñones, also gave confidence to the Tigres players who received the advantage on the scoreboard as a reward for their effort.

For its part, the whole Abel Ferreira, who had prostrated a pale image in the semifinal back before River Plate and in the final before him Santos he repeated that type of performance in Qatar. In addition to not generating play and betting on the ball as the only starting option, the team hardly generated some danger at the end, when it threw centers from all possible points towards the area, but always collided with the hands of Nahuel The Paton Guzman, Argentine goalkeeper who deactivated each aerial ball.

Now, the winners of the Concachampions who had previously eliminated the Ulsan FC South Korea 2-1 with a double of Gignac They will seek to get the title, although it will not be easy since the last time a non-European team won the trophy was in 2012, when the Corinthians beat 1 to 0 at Chelsea.

Like River in 2018, Palmeiras returns in the semifinals of the Club World Cup

The last 10 finals of the Club World Cup

2019 Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo

2018 Real Madrid 4-1 Al (Ain United Arab Emirates)

2017 Real Madrid 1-0 Guild

2016 Real Madrid 4-2 Kashima Antlers (Japan)

2015 Barcelona 3-0 River Plate

2014 Real Madrid 2-0 San Lorenzo

2013 Bayern Munich 2-0 Raja Casablanca (Martuecos)

2012 Corinthians 1-0 Chelsea

2011 Barcelona 4-0 Santos

2010 Inter 3-0 TP Mazembe Republic (Democratic of the Congo)

