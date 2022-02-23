History of America destroyed Santiago Solari: “You have to be ashamed”

Santiago Solari is at the lowest moment of his management at the head of Club America (Photos: REUTERS/Jorge Mendoza)

2022 began as a true martyrdom for Santiago Solarisince in addition to not obtaining the desired results in front of the Americathe media pressure does not stop against him.

From analysts to former players, a large number of opinions have revolved around him; however, few rumble as loudly as those of the institution’s historical soccer players. The last one was carried out by John Anthony Moonthe four-time league champion with the Eagles and that he was already in charge of the team for a brief period as an interim.

the bobblehead nothing was kept and through an interview with ESPN Sports criticized the management of Santiago Solari as coach of the teamwith special emphasis on their inability to obtain titles and that has now been accentuated by the large number of losses during the last three months.

“I have been a coach for a long time at lower levels, such as the Ascent League, Second Division, but you have to be ashamed and at some point know how to say ‘I can’t, it’s over and I can’t handle this’, the truth makes me laugh and Shame on what is happening with Club América”

Juan Antonio Luna, who holds the ball, was a key player in the powerful America of the 80s

In addition to cataloging as derisory the situation of the azulcrema team so far in the tournament Shout Mexico 2022launched himself against the Argentine strategist and mentioned that he should leave “with a brown paper bag on his head” against Pumas and in any other match, since the place it occupies in the table is embarrassing.

As if this were not enough, he dared to insinuate that Solari “sold mirrors” again in Mexico, so the only reason he has not been fired is because of his foreign status.

“They have always come to sell us mirrors and it will not be the exception now. Solar he cannot hide behind that good memory of the step he had America last year because he has to sign the championship and there he has not signed it”, sentenced the historic player of the Eagles in his talk with César Caballero.

Since the America lost the final of the CONCACAF Champions League against the Monterey Stripedthe azulcrema team accumulates six defeats, three draws and only one victory.

Since the defeat against Monterrey in the Concachampions final, Santiago Solari has accumulated six defeats, three draws and one victory

In this period, in addition to letting go of a title that would have taken them to the Club World Cupwere also eliminated by Pumas in the quarterfinals of Shout Mexico 2021with a painful 1-3 result at the Azteca Stadium.

Precisely the same rival could sentence his future as coach of the Eaglessince according to ESPNin case of losing again before Pumas on matchday 7 of Shout Mexico 2022could be fired from the institution and leave Mexican soccer empty-handed.

“I don’t think it’s the game of the year for Pumas. Before you could say yes because in the past the America It was the team to beat but now there are other paintings that have more power than Americathey have more and better quality players, they have higher payrolls than the Americais no longer the team to beat”, said the former American midfielder about the relevance of this match.

America vs Pumas It will be held this Saturday, February 26 at 9:00 p.m. University Citywhere the azulcrema team will seek to get out of its bad streak and leave behind the four points that add up to a possible 18.

