History of Sikh Gurus to be included in UP school syllabus, ‘Sahibzada Day’ will be celebrated on 27 December

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced the history of Sikh Gurus as part of the syllabus. A spokesperson of the state government said that the Chief Minister attended the Gurbani Kirtan program organized on the occasion of 'Sahibzada Diwas' (Sahibzada Diwas) dedicated to the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's four Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri Ji at his official residence here.

On this occasion, Yogi said that today is the day to pay gratitude to the Guru sons and mother who gave their martyrdom to the motherland, country and religion. He said that Sikh Gurus sacrificed themselves to protect Hinduism, which the country will always remember.

Yogi announced that now every year 27 December will be celebrated as Sahibzada Day in all schools of the state. He said that on this occasion, debate competitions will be organized in schools focusing on the martyrdom of Sikh Gurus. He also announced that history of Sikh Gurus should be made part of the curriculum.

The Chief Minister said, “By the order of the then Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Nawab Wazir Khan of Sirhind selected Chhoti Sahibzade ie Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh as a result of his punishment for not accepting Islam and persevere on his religion. Was. “

He said that the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh – Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh are collectively referred to as Sahibzada. Guru Gobind Singh, while dedicating his sons for the protection of the country and religion, did not be grieved and said with full enthusiasm – ‘If not what happened, many thousands alive’

The Chief Minister said that Gurbani Kirtan inspires all of us to discharge our duties towards the country and religion. He said that after reading Sikh history, it was found that when the foreign invaders had set the sole goal of destroying the religion and culture of India, completely ending the glory of India, then Guru Nanak started the campaign through devotion. Kirtan and Kirtan became his basis.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister was also presented a saropa and a memento. The Chief Minister, along with the members of the Council of Ministers and prominent saints of the Sikh community, received the prasadam at the langar. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also addressed the program.