Hit 2006 Drama “Goong” To Get A Remake

The manhwa (Korean comedian) “Goong” (also called “Princess Hours”) is ready to get a second drama adaptation!

“Goong” was first made right into a drama in 2006, starring Yoon Eun Hye, Joo Ji Hoon, Kim Jeong Hoon, and Track Ji Hyo. It was a significant home and worldwide hit, contributing to the Korean Wave (Hallyu) of that interval.

On March 5, it was reported that Jae Dam Media, which is accountable for managing the manhwa “Goong,” had signed a contract for a remake with Group 8, the identical drama manufacturing firm accountable for the first 2006 drama adaptation.

“Goong” takes place in an alternate universe by which South Korea is a constitutional monarchy. The male lead is the crown prince who results in an organized marriage with a commoner lady. The manhwa started in 2003 and was in serialization for 10 years, turning into one million vendor in Korea and Japan. It has additionally been revealed in over 10 international areas reminiscent of Taiwan, Thailand, and France.

Other than the 2006 drama adaptation, the manhwa has additionally been made right into a novel and a musical. The musical was additionally carried out in Japan, and contracts have been signed to supply new drama variations in China, Thailand, and Mexico as properly. In Korea, there was additionally a spin-off of the 2006 drama referred to as “Goong S” (“Prince Hours”).

Group 8, which is accountable for the brand new remake contract, has produced dramas like “I’m Sorry, I Love You,” “Couple or Hassle,” “Boys Over Flowers,” “My ID Is Gangnam Magnificence,” and plenty of extra. It’s also a pacesetter within the exportation of Korean dramas worldwide. Group Eight additionally produced the musical adaptation of “Goong.”

Hwang Nam Yong, the CEO of Jae Dam Media, acknowledged, “It’s necessary to proceed creating new initiatives, however we additionally assume that it can be crucial from an mental property standpoint to actively breathe new life into good initiatives that exist already. ‘Goong’ will turn into an necessary case on this new IP ‘growth.’”

What do you concentrate on a “Goong” remake?

Try the 2006 drama “Goong” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)