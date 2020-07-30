Hit Producer Cirkut Signs With New Management

Canadian music producer Henry Walter, referred to as Cirkut, has new administration.

The Los Angeles-based hitmaker has tapped WMG heavyweight Mike Caren and Luke Mitzman of 100 Management to rep him going ahead in all areas. This represents Mike Caren’s first formal foray into the administration realm, and he couldn’t be extra excited.

“Cirkut is among the best producers, a real technical genius, and probably the most real folks I’ve labored with,” Caren tells Selection.

“I don’t contemplate myself a supervisor however due to the distinctiveness of this example, I couldn’t say no,” the veteran A&R man, who continues to be the present CEO (and founder) of Artist Companion Group and a Artistic Officer at Warner Music Group says, noting he’s “excited to work with Luke Mitzman and Cirkut for the love of constructing music with nice folks” this 12 months.

Cirkut is finest referred to as a behind-the-scenes pressure in pop music circles, having co-written and co-produced Prime 10 smashes equivalent to “A part of Me”, “Roar” and “Darkish Horse” by Katy Perry. Cirkut additionally has produced for names equivalent to Rihanna, Pitbull, The Weeknd, Shakira, Jessie J, Kesha, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, and others. Most not too long ago, Cirkut scored a significant worldwide smash by way of co-writing and producing Ava Max’s multi-platinum “Candy However Psycho,” among the many most consumed songs of 2019.

Provides Luke Mitzman, who has labored with Usher, Olivia Holt and others: “I couldn’t be extra thrilled to work with Cirkut, he’s really one greats and his expertise and catalogue communicate for themselves. To work with him and Mike Caren on this subsequent chapter of his excellent profession is extraordinarily thrilling.”

Cirkut was beforehand managed by Nick Jarjour at Maverick after which Angie Pagano and first made his title as a part of Dr. Luke’s ensemble of engineers and producers earlier than setting out on his personal.