Hit tvN Drama “Resort Del Luna” To Be Made Into A Stage Musical

“Resort Del Luna” is being remade as a stage musical!

tvN’s “Resort Del Luna,” which aired in 2019, starred IU because the cursed CEO of a mysterious resort for ghosts and Yeo Jin Goo because the resort’s new supervisor. It additionally starred Block B’s P.O, gugudan’s Mina, Lee Do Hyun, Shin Jung Geun, Bae Hae Solar, and extra. It was written by Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, often known as the Hong Sisters, and directed by Oh Choong Hwan.

It has now been introduced that “Resort Del Luna” will probably be remade as a stage musical in 2022. Showplay, which has produced musicals, TV reveals, and live shows of assorted genres, is accountable for the manufacturing.

The musical remake is garnering consideration for the way it will reproduce the drama’s fantastical parts and the connection between the 2 principal characters. The drama additionally had a robust musical background because the OST, which featured artists like 10cm, Gummy, Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon, Chungha, Heize, Paul Kim, Purple Velvet, and extra, grew to become successful on the charts.

