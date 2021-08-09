Hitler Kalyana (ZEE Kannada) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Hitler Kalyana (ZEE Kannada) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Hitler Kalyana is a Kannada tv serial directed via Thrishool. It stars Dileep Raj and Malaika T Vasupal. Dileep Raj is generating this display underneath his manufacturing area. It’s the authentic remake of Telugu display Hitler Gari Pellam starring Nirupam Paritala. It used to be premiered on 9 August 2021.
|Identify
|Hitler Kalyana
|Primary Solid
|Dileep Raj
Malaika T Vasupal
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Thrishool
|Manufacturer
|Dileep Raj
|Editor
|Now not To be had
|DoP
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturing Area
|Now not To be had
Solid
All the forged of tv display Hitler Kalyana :
Dileep Raj
As : Abhiram Jayshankar/AJ
Malaika T Vasupal
As : Leela
Neha Patil
As : Lakshmi
Nandini Murthy
As : Durga
Padmini Devanahalli
As : Saraswathi
Shaurya Shashank Umbre
Deepika
As : Revathi
Vinay
As : Prem
Ravi Bhat
As : Chandra Shekar
Rakesh
As : PA
Rocky Gowda
As : Pramod
Shourya
As : Deva
Abhinaya
As : Kousalya
Vidhya Murthy
As : Sarojini
Time
Hitler Kalyana will telecast from Monday to Friday at 7pm on Zee Kannada channel. Previous it used to be scheduled to be launched in April however because of Corona epidemic it used to be shifted until July 19. Then again, It used to be launched on 9 August 2021. The display additionally to be had for on-line streaming on Zee5. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|Channel Identify
|Zee Kannada
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 7pm
|Operating Time
|22-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|9 August 2021
|Language
|Kannada
|Nation
|India
Promo
