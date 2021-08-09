Hitler Kalyana (ZEE Kannada) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Hitler Kalyana (ZEE Kannada) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Hitler Kalyana is a Kannada tv serial directed via Thrishool. It stars Dileep Raj and Malaika T Vasupal. Dileep Raj is generating this display underneath his manufacturing area. It’s the authentic remake of Telugu display Hitler Gari Pellam starring Nirupam Paritala. It used to be premiered on 9 August 2021.

Identify Hitler Kalyana Primary Solid Dileep Raj

Malaika T Vasupal Style Drama Director Thrishool Manufacturer Dileep Raj Editor Now not To be had DoP Now not To be had Manufacturing Area Now not To be had

Solid

All the forged of tv display Hitler Kalyana :

Dileep Raj

As : Abhiram Jayshankar/AJ

Malaika T Vasupal

As : Leela

Neha Patil

As : Lakshmi

Nandini Murthy

As : Durga

Padmini Devanahalli

As : Saraswathi

Shaurya Shashank Umbre

Deepika

As : Revathi

Vinay

As : Prem

Ravi Bhat

As : Chandra Shekar

Rakesh

As : PA

Rocky Gowda

As : Pramod

Shourya

As : Deva

Abhinaya

As : Kousalya

Vidhya Murthy

As : Sarojini

Time

Hitler Kalyana will telecast from Monday to Friday at 7pm on Zee Kannada channel. Previous it used to be scheduled to be launched in April however because of Corona epidemic it used to be shifted until July 19. Then again, It used to be launched on 9 August 2021. The display additionally to be had for on-line streaming on Zee5. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Identify Zee Kannada Display Timings Monday to Friday at 7pm Operating Time 22-25 Mins Beginning Date 9 August 2021 Language Kannada Nation India

Promo

In case you have extra information about the display Hitler Kalyana, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable