Hitmaker Louis Bell Sells Catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group

Producer and songwriter Louis Bell, who has labored extensively with Put up Malone and has notched hits with Camila Cabello (“Havana”), the Jonas Brothers (“Sucker”) and Halsey (“With out Me”), has signed an unique world publishing cope with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). The corporate has additionally acquired Bell’s catalog.

Bell has been nominated for six Grammy Awards and was named Selection‘s 2019 producer of the 12 months. Songs credited to Bell have transfer greater than 150 million items within the U.S.

A local of Quincy, Mass., Bell is a self-trained musician who received his massive break after transferring to L.A., the place he first collaborated with Put up Malone on the rapper-singer’s breakthrough LPs — 2016’s “Stoney” and 2018’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” — the latter on which Bell co-wrote all 18 cuts. Bell executive-produced Put up Malone’s most up-to-date album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” In 2020, Put up notched one other huge single, “Circles,” which Bell co-wrote and co-produced.

Most just lately, Bell contributed to a number of tracks on Miley Cyrus’ newest album, “Plastic Hearts.”

Mentioned UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson in saying the signing: “I’m thrilled to welcome Louis Bell to the UMPG household. He’s not solely an immensely gifted songwriter and producer for the a few of the largest artists on the planet; he is likely one of the kindest and most considerate individuals I do know. It’s even higher when you may work with good individuals! Our world group seems to be ahead to offering excellent alternatives that help his artistry and songs.”

“I’m extraordinarily excited and grateful to start this journey with Jody, Lillia Parsa and all the Universal Music Publishing group,” added Bell, who’s managed by Electrical Really feel Leisure. The UMPG offers have been negotiated on behalf of Bell by Jason Boyarski of Boyarski Fritz LLP.

UMPG, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, is headquartered in Los Angeles and represents the publishing curiosity in songs by Adele, Jhené Aiko, Dangerous Bunny, J Balvin, Bee Gees, Mariah Carey, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Elvis Costello, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Halsey, Jimi Hendrix, H.E.R., Billy Joel, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Metallica, Put up Malone, Otis Redding, Bruce Springsteen, Harry Kinds, Taylor Swift and U2, amongst many others.