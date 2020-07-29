Hitmaker Rodney Jerkins Sells Catalog to Hipgnosis Songs

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired the music catalogue of 4 time Grammy winner Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, who may even be becoming a member of the funding adviser’s advisory board with instant impact. Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Rodney Jerkins’ Author’s Share of Revenue in his early works and 100% of his Publishing curiosity and Author’s Share of Revenue in his later works, which in whole comprise 982 songs.

Jerkins — a producer, rapper and songwriter — rose to prominence in 1997 having co-written, organized and produced 5 songs for Mary J. Blige’s triple-platinum album “Share My World,” together with the only “I Can Love You.” The next yr he co-wrote and produced nearly all of Brandy’s “By no means Say By no means,” album which has offered over 17 million copies worldwide, together with the Grammy-winning smash single “The Boy Is Mine.” Within the following years he co-wrote and produced three songs for Whitney Houston’s album “My Love Is Your Love”; co-wrote and produced Future’s Youngster chart-topping “Say My Title,” and two songs on the group’s remaining album “Future Fulfilled.” He continued to collaborate with Beyonce as a solo artist, in addition to the Spice Ladies, Michael Jackson, Sam Smith, Woman Gaga (the Beyonce collaboration “Phone”), Jennifer Lopez, Justin Beiber, Toni Braxton and extra.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founding father of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Restricted and The Household (Music) Restricted, stated: “If you’re speaking songs of cultural significance you solely want to say ‘Darkchild’ and everybody on the planet is aware of you might be speaking about the perfect of the perfect. Rodney has created magic each step of the best way in his magical profession and we owe him a debt of gratitude for making the airwaves such an exquisite place over the past 25 years. I’m delighted to welcome him to the Hipgnosis Household and our Advisory Board. Nile Rodgers, The-Dream, Dave Stewart, Giorgio Tuinfort, Starrah and I all look ahead to his contributions.”

Jerkins stated: “My relationship with Hipgnosis represents a relationship of mutual belief: Hipgnosis has positioned its belief in me as an advisor, and I’ve entrusted Hipgnosis to handle a catalog that I’ve nurtured for 25+ years. I’ve little question that Merck and Hipgnosis are the correct dwelling for my catalog as a result of they’ve demonstrated that they respect the artwork and craft that underlie the copyright and have always supported music creators. I’m grateful for the music that God has enabled me to develop these previous 25 years, and I’m excited, impressed, and motivated for what the longer term holds within the subsequent part of my profession.”

Hipgnosis Songs just lately launched its annual report, which confirmed its revenues hovering in its first full yr of enterprise, climbing to $81 million within the 12 month interval led to March 2020 from round $8.9 million within the previous interval. The agency, which has been on an unprecedented acquisition binge of hit songwriter and producer catalogs — been shopping for up catalogs by hitmakers starting from Timbaland and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart to Jack Antonoff and Jeff Bhasker — started buying and selling on the London Inventory Change in July of 2018. Between March 2019 and March 2020, the corporate spent practically $700 million to purchase 42 catalogs.

Within the report, cofounder and CEO Merck Mercuriades notes, “In comparison with the three main track firms, we’ve got achieved between 7% and 12.5% of their income on between 0.5% and 0.9% of their variety of songs.” It is a results of the group’s extremely selective investments, which he summarizes within the report thus: “All of our songs have a confirmed observe document and we don’t speculate on new songs whatever the previous efficiency of the songwriter, producer or artist. These confirmed hit Songs produce dependable, predictable and uncorrelated money flows that are extremely investible.”