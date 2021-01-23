Entertainment

Hitman 3: 13 Great Ways to Assassinate

January 23, 2021
1 Min Read

The world of assassination in Hitman 3 is vast and has a multitude of possibilities.

The world of assassination in Hitman 3 is vast, with plenty of efficient options to kill your targets. But then there are also the hilariously inefficient but endlessly entertaining methods. Here’s a collection of our favorite funny, epic, silly, and even a few crazy, methods of killing in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 is the third and final game in IO Interactive’s World of Assassination trilogy for the storied Hitman franchise, and wraps up the story that began back in 2016. It features Agent 47, a professional Hitman who used to work for the ICA, who’s on a mission to eliminate members of a secret organization known as Providence.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.