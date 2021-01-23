Hitman 3: 13 Great Ways to Assassinate

The world of assassination in Hitman 3 is vast and has a multitude of possibilities.

The world of assassination in Hitman 3 is vast, with plenty of efficient options to kill your targets. But then there are also the hilariously inefficient but endlessly entertaining methods. Here’s a collection of our favorite funny, epic, silly, and even a few crazy, methods of killing in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 is the third and final game in IO Interactive’s World of Assassination trilogy for the storied Hitman franchise, and wraps up the story that began back in 2016. It features Agent 47, a professional Hitman who used to work for the ICA, who’s on a mission to eliminate members of a secret organization known as Providence.