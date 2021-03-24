Hitman 3: Agent 47 must survive the deadly sins in Seven Deadly Sins, the new DLC for the game from IO Interactive

If you are one of those players who greatly enjoyed Hitman 3, today you are in luck. IO Interactive has announced that its first major DLC will be released on March 30. This content will be called Seven Deadly Sins.

And according to the developers themselves, it will be a new premium 7-part expansion to the game that takes players deep into Agent 47’s mind. It appears to bring new (visually distinct) contracts, as well as unique sin-themed rewards. Can we resist each of the seven deadly sins? Below you can see the announcement trailer for this DLC.

The information has been published through a complete entry on the game’s official page. And according to the DLC description itself, the seven parts will be released gradually, with unique content each time. Additionally, each of the seven packages will focus on a different sin and will include a visually different contract.

They will also include an unlockable sin-themed outfit and at least one sin-themed item that can be worn throughout the World of Assassination. On the other hand, some items may also have unique properties to remind you of the sin that inspires them …

Regardless, IO Interactive has confirmed that the first content pack will be available on March 30, 2021, inviting players to return to Dubai, where coins are overflowing and new game mechanics will tempt your own personal greed ( will be named as Act 1: Greed).

Regarding the content of this first act, it will include a new Escalation contract, as well as the unlockable Rapacious Suit and two sin-themed items; the Greedy Coin and The Devil’s Staff. Its price (like that of the remaining packages, separately) will be 4.99 euros. Although you can also buy all seven together for a price of 29.99 euros.